Using social media to grow your brand awareness

1. Create Brand Recognition

Gaining brand recognition is one of any business most important marketing goals. That’s because consumers want to buy brands they recognize. Thankfully, social media allows for easy and effective brand building.

Social media has a benefit over traditional media because it can get your brand in front of people much more quickly and easily. Furthermore, it gets your audience looking at your brand even when they aren’t thinking about your brand or product. Pay attention to your profile and cover photos. A great way to create brand recognition is to place your logo often yet strategically. You want to make sure that it’s not overwhelming or distracting.

2. Generate A Conversation Around Your Brand

A strong social media marketing strategy will generate conversation about your brand, products, and partners.

Take this example from PlayStation. A simple post saying congratulations to Naughty Dog (the company behind the new video game Uncharted 4) for its success generated feedback on the game.

In doing so, they received a great amount of feedback about their product. They also got people talking. Fans were having genuine conversations, all facilitated by social media.

Engage with your audience when they comment on your social media messages. Make sure they feel that there is a person behind the brand. Ensuring that they don’t feel like they’re talking to a robot will give them a better perception of your company and make them feel more like a valued customer.

Focus on sharing content that naturally creates conversation. Some of those ways are to:

· Give shout-outs to other companies you network and work with.

· Solicit feedback about your products.

Ask open ended questions, then let the audience reply to get them actively involved.

3. Learn How To Connect With Your Audience Through Social Listening

Social listening is the act of monitoring social conversations around certain topics. It helps you understand what’s important to your audience and identify trends your target audience is following.

You’ll learn about what they’re struggling with, which can help you create content addressing those pain points. You can also identify the tone and language that your target audience uses.

4. Tell Your Brand’s Story

Using social media is a great way to share your brand’s mission and share stories. Effective stories can have a great impact on your brand’s image. They can be simple or extensive depending on what you think will be most effective. Share stories of people who use your product or service. If they give you great feedback, share it! It’ll spread the message that your product is effective enough for someone to give you positive feedback.

5. Gather Data From Audience Research To Improve

Audience research is similar to social listening. It searches the keywords your audience will be using, but it’s more focused on your specific product. You can use social media to gather this information.

6. Build Customer Loyalty

What could possibly be better than building brand loyalty for free?

Customers follow and interact with the brands they enjoy. But what’s interesting is that 53% of customers who follow your business are likely to be loyal to your business specifically.

It’s an obvious direct correlation: If customers follow you, they are more likely to choose you versus your competition. Furthermore, if they’re loyal customers, they’ll increase your traffic.

7. Direct Referral Traffic To Your Site Or Blog

Social media marketing can assist in sending customers directly to your site. It’s unlikely that all of your traffic will come through search engines. Social media channels allow for more diverse inbound traffic streams.

Though social networks are great for getting traffic to your site, you need to consider not only what to post but how often to post. You don’t want to become that overbearing marketer, or you’ll turn off your customers. It’s good to follow a set schedule for posting your content (link to one of our blog posts).

This will help you ensure that your content is not only posted at a time that is most effective, it will also give you time to edit your content to help you with your SEO.8. Social Media Can Assist With Link Building.

Social media can have an indirect impact on SEO. For example, let’s say that you get 1,000 shares on a blog post because it contains strong content. Some of your followers who see your post may write similar content and link back to your original post as a source.

Search engines will then pick up on the fact that your content has linked back to a good amount and (hopefully) rank your post higher than your competition. Google and Bing also display tweets in search results. This feature is more relevant for trending topics.

8. Promote Your Content

This seems pretty general, right? Promote the content, and you’ll promote the product.

But, what are the best ways to do that? Let’s look into the things that make a difference such as headlines, having an image, and the time of the post. Each of these things are important and must be taken into consideration when writing a social media message.

The most important thing to keep in mind in writing your messages is to be creative. You want to make sure that you’re posting original content.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Nwokenna Chukwuebuka Chummy is the content writer for Somidraztalk, a blog that feed news to the Entertainment empire both locally and in Diaspora. After gaining 29,000 followers on Instagram and profiting from his everyday hardwork of researching on trending news and catching the eyes of major brands in Nigeria, he decided to school us on the Importance of Social Media.

