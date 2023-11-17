ADVERTISEMENT
UBA cements leadership status, crowned African Champion of the Year 2023

Global Director, Trade and Supply Chain Finance, International Finance Corporation, Nathalie Louat and Chief Executive Officer, UBA Africa, Abiola Bawuah during the presentation of Award of African Champion of the Year 2023 Award to United Bank for Africa (UBA) at the just concluded Africa Financial Industry Summit, held in Lome, Togo on Thursday
The Africa Financial Industry Summit (AFIS), organised by Jeune Media Group, publishers of pan-African publications, Jeune Afrique and African Report, is largely renowned for its acknowledgment of outstanding achievements in the financial sector, and has bestowed this honour on UBA as a result of the bank’s exceptional contribution and significant impact in shaping the financial landscape in Africa.

This huge recognition, according to the organiser, stands as a testament to the UBA’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and its pivotal role in shaping the financial landscape across the African continent.

Managing Director of Jeune Media Group, Amir Ben Yahmed, emphasised UBA's commitment towards fostering economic growth, financial inclusion, and technological advancement, as these according to him, have worked towards positioning the bank as a true trailblazer in the African financial sector.

"I will like to say that UBA’s commitment to these core values resonates with the evolving needs of our continent, solidifying their position as a prominent leader in championing positive change and innovation,” Yahmed said.

The Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer, UBA Africa, Abiola Bawuah, who received the award on behalf of the bank, expressed her excitement as she noted that UBA remains even more poised to contribute significantly to the economic growth and prosperity of the continent.

She said, "We are honoured to be recognised as the African Champion of the Year at AFIS 2023. This achievement is a reflection of the collective efforts of our dedicated team and the trust of our valued customers.

"UBA remains steadfast in its commitment to driving positive change, fostering financial inclusion, and contributing to the economic development of the African continent."

According to her, this prestigious recognition solidifies the bank’s position as a key player in the financial industry, setting new benchmarks and further establishing the bank as a pivotal force in shaping the future of banking in Africa.

“The award serves as a testament to UBA's continuous pursuit of excellence, resilience, and its proactive role in advancing the financial sector for the benefit of all stakeholders,” she added.

UBA is a leading pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than thirty-seven million customers across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries.

With presence in New York, London, and Paris and now the UAE, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services.

The Africa Financial Industry Summit (AFIS) is an annual event that recognises and celebrates outstanding achievements in the financial industry across Africa. AFIS brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss key trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of finance in Africa.

