The La Casera Company takes home multiple awards at the Marketing Edge Awards 2021

The La Casera Company also received the ‘Outstanding FMCG Corporate Brand of the Decade’, while the Managing Director, The La Casera Company, Chinedum Okereke won the ‘Outstanding Company CEO of The Year’ Award and the Group Marketing Director, Jotna Nigeria Limited (The La Casera Company), Emmanuel Agu, was awarded the ‘Outstanding Marketing Personality of the decade’.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking regarding the awards, Group Marketing Director, Jotna Nigeria Limited, Emmanuel Agu said, “We are deeply honoured to receive these many awards at an event such as this.

"These awards are dedicated to the Marketing team and the entire La Casera Company as we all have been a part of the process of producing and maintaining the iconic brands that reside in the La Casera Company portfolio.

"We must also not forget to appreciate our esteemed customers who ensure our drinks remain their preferred in each category and we promise to keep the flag flying”.

The La Casera Company is home to iconic brands such as La Casera Apple drink, Smoov Chapman, Nirvana range of products and variants from the Bold Franchise.