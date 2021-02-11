Techuncode Partners 360 Innovative Hub to host a conversation on the role of youths and women in achieving equity for all ahead of EHINGBETI 2021

Ahead of the three-day event slated for 16th, 17th, and 18th of February 2021, Techuncode in partnership with the Lagos State government is organizing a preparatory Hub activation geared towards active participation at this year’s summit.

Aside from being a preparatory session, the hub activation will also double as a platform where youths and young adults can address and collaboratively engage key arising matters in the society.

According to Techuncode, driving a conversation within smaller tech communities and hubs creates another opportunity for the government to interface with citizens and get solid feedback and opinions on pressing issues.

These recommendations can subsequently form a critical aspect of the government’s response to those issues in time. Hence, the importance of this program.

Considering the continuous ravaging impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the activation program has been broken down into different series which will be hosted virtually by various tech communities and hubs across the State.

While the series will be held in the coming days ahead of the main Ehingbeti event, it will feature seasoned speakers from different fields and works.

Themed “Equity for all – The role of Youths and Women”, this particular series will be hosted virtually by 360 Hub on Saturday, 13th of February, 2021.

However, participants who stay close to the hub located at 34 Ajao road off Olufemi Street, Surulere, Lagos, can attend physically.

The event will kick at 10am prompt and will span through noon. Click this link to register

Speaking at the event is a seasoned legal adviser, Gbeminiyi Shoda (Company Secretary, VFD Group) who is well-skilled to address the subject matter indepthly.

Commenting on the need to come up with initiative, Techuncode GM, Arinola Gelor said that "We believe every tech community cluster in Lagos should be engaged towards the Ehingbeti Economic Summit as they form a major stakeholder in the Economic development of Lagos State, so we decided to co- host this Activation event."

Techuncode also believes that the initiative is another way of mobilizing stakeholders within the industry with a greater purpose of achieving collectively, the “Lagos dream.”

Also supported by other corporate entities including Africa Tech Radio (ATR), Teksightedge Ltd., and Beyond Perception; the activation series promises to be an interesting one.

You can as well attend any of the other activation programs slated to hold in other communities or hub (click this link for full details and schedule)

In the meantime, you can follow this link to sign up and reserve a seat at the forthcoming LASG virtual Ehingbeti Economic Summit 2021.

About 360 Creative Hub

360 Hub is a creative and collaborative co-working space dedicated to the fashion industry. The collective space provides a platform for brands and fashion-focused individuals to come together to work, collaborate, converse, and ultimately, achieve their dreams.

About Ehingbeti Economic Summit 2021

The annual Lagos State Economic Summit, popularly called EHINGBETI started in 2000. The summit began as an annual event and because of the importance attached to the Summit and its resolutions, it has changed from an annual Summit to a biennial Summit in order to give some time for the State Government to respond to commitments that she made. However, the summit was last held in 2014.

The Summit itself has a rich history and it is of even greater pleasure to note that it has been hosted continuously since the beginning of the millennium in the year 2000, and is now firmly established as a credible forum for the stimulation of economic growth in Lagos State.

Click here to register for the forthcoming event!

