TeamApt welcomes 5 female engineers to a 6-month paid internship program

TeamApt, a leading provider of financial services for Africa’s underserved, is poised to change this narrative by enabling and shedding more light on women in technology. On March 8 2021, a day marked as the International Women's Day, where women are celebrated the world over; it announced a six-month paid internship opportunity for Nigerian female graduates interested in a career in technology.

As expected, applications poured in and after a thorough selection process, TeamApt is pleased to announce that five candidates have been selected for the internship program and will resume their roles on Monday, Aug 9, 2021. These smart women are Tefe Mebuiefene (Frontend Engineer), Marvelous Frank-Solomon (Backend Engineer), Binta Umar (Backend Engineer), Omenebele Ananenu (Backend Engineer) and Barakat Ajadi (Technical Support Engineer).

These women will not only benefit from being paid during this period but have also been paired up with mentors who will supervise them, provide support and ensure that they make the most of their internship. Based on their performance and available openings, they may be offered full employment within TeamApt.

TeamApt’s Women in Tech Internship Program is designed to foster opportunities for women in tech in Nigeria; providing a path for women to harness their skills and garner quality experience from experts in the industry that will help advance their careers. It is also aimed at ensuring diversity when tech decisions are being made.

Commenting on the initiative, Head, People Operations at TeamApt, Chinaza Nduka-Dike, said the dearth of women in tech has nothing to do with a lack of competence but with the stereotype that has come to be associated with technology. Creating awareness of women in tech and providing them with all the tools required to excel is key to reversing this trend.

