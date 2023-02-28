Stock market sustains bullish trend, investors gain N260bn.

Also, the All-Share Index increased by 477.84 points or 0.89 per cent to close at 55,806.26 against 55,328.42 recorded on Monday.

The positive performance of the market was driven by price appreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks which include Dangote Cement, Oando and Tier-one stocks such as Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCo), Zenith Bank, amongst others.

Market breadth was positive as the 28 stocks were on the gainers’ table while five were on the losers’ chart.

MRS dominated the gainers’ chart in percentage terms with 10 per cent to close at N36.85 per share.

Stanbic Bank followed with 9.88 per cent to close at N41.70, while C&I Leasing rose by 9.64 per cent to close at N3.98 per share.

Oando and McNichols inched higher by 9.09 per cent each to close at N4.80 and 72k per share respectively.

Flour Mills Nigeria rose by 8.44 per cent to close at N32 per share.

Conversely, Multiverse Mining and Exploration led the losers’ chart in percentage terms by 10 per cent to close at N3.96 per share.

Computer Warehouse Group trailed with 9.09 per cent to close at 90k per share.

Chams shed 7.14 per cent to close at 26k while RT Briscoe increased by 3.57 per cent to close at 27k per share.

Also, the total volume of shares traded increased by 185 per cent to 237.17 million shares valued N4.39 billion exchanged in 4,435 deals.

This was against a total of 149.78 million shares worth N1.54 billion achieved in 3,186 deals on Monday.

Transactions in the shares of Fidelity Bank topped the activity chart with 39.8 million shares valued N201.97 million.

Zenith Bank came second with 34.25 million shares worth N907.54 million while Oando traded 22.57 million shares valued N109.1 million.