RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Stable oil market beneficial to all – Sylva

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, says a stable oil market will benefit all consumers, producers and investors.

Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva. [Twitter/@FMPRng]
Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva. [Twitter/@FMPRng]

He said Nigeria supports the call by Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, to address the disconnect between paper and physical oil markets, to ensure true reflection of the existing fundamentals.

“A stable oil market benefits all – consumers, producers and investors alike. It is also a catalyst for global economic growth.

“As such, any measure required to ensure the stability of the oil market, whenever it is necessary, will always be comprehensively supported by Nigeria,” the minister said.

Sylvia said there was need for caution over current extreme volatility in the oil market.

He added that Nigeria, a world energy major, would work assiduously in ensuring a right and necessary path to stability.

NAN reports that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) had in May warned that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine was causing huge volatility in the global energy market.

“From the oil market perspective, what is clear is that Russia’s oil and other liquids exports of more than 7 million barrels per day cannot be made up from elsewhere. The spare capacity just does not exist.

“Its potential loss through either sanctions or voluntary actions, is clearly rippling through energy markets,” OPEC had said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stable oil market beneficial to all – Sylva

Stable oil market beneficial to all – Sylva

CBN makes strong case for economic diversification

CBN makes strong case for economic diversification

ICT sector contribute 18.44% to Nigeria’s GDP, says NBS

ICT sector contribute 18.44% to Nigeria’s GDP, says NBS

SheVentures offers up to N5m ZERO interest loans to women entrepreneurs

SheVentures offers up to N5m ZERO interest loans to women entrepreneurs

CBN leading economic diversification – Emefiele

CBN leading economic diversification – Emefiele

NBA promises justice for Magistrate who was stabbed to death in Kebbi

NBA promises justice for Magistrate who was stabbed to death in Kebbi

Nigeria partners Israel, Japan on manufacturing of electric automobiles

Nigeria partners Israel, Japan on manufacturing of electric automobiles

Diaspora Nigerians hail AfDB’s support for transformational projects

Diaspora Nigerians hail AfDB’s support for transformational projects

Experts laud CBN for releasing $265m to airline operators

Experts laud CBN for releasing $265m to airline operators

Trending

MTN-5G

MTN set to test 5G technology in 7 Nigerian cities

Central Bank of Nigeria

Why CBN is losing the battle against inflation in Nigeria [Pulse Explainer]

Airline operator urges FG to release foreign airlines’ $450m ticket sales.

Airline operator urges FG to release foreign airlines’ $450m ticket sales

China's foreign minister Wang Yi

China waves off 23 interest-free loans for 17 African countries