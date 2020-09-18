Design company, Spacefinish recently revealed images from its design and fit-out of the Port Harcourt International Airport, a project that was commissioned by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria.

It is also confirmed that the design company is currently working to give Lagos International Airport a facelift as FAAN continues its mission to redefine airport experience for travelers.

While it is not surprising to see Spacefinish deliver excellently on this as the company is known for the design of some of the continent’s most iconic workspaces like the Google Developer Space, PwC Experience Centre, Andela Epic Tower, and many others, it is, however, surprising to see them playing in a new space other than workspaces.

The answer to this can be found in the CEO's comment:

"For us at Spacefinish, getting to design and fit-out two of the most important international airports in the country is a great opportunity that not only extends the reach of our impact to other spaces such as travel but also aligns with our vision to design and build a better world for all humans to live and work in.

"And we are not stopping at travel, we are already working global health and financial brands to redefine the health and education sectors respectively."

Telling Rich Stories of River State

Inspired by the lifestyle of the people of Rivers State, Spacefinish incorporated designs that highlight the local culture and various aspects of the lives of the people.

According to the design team, "some of the questions posed at the beginning of the project is how do we tell rich stories of Port Harcourt and River State and how do we leave a lasting impression on the minds of travelers?"

See pictures of the designs below:

Floating Fisherman

The Floating Fisherman, one of Nigeria's largest art installations ever, overlooks the executive lounge of the airport.

The art installation is suspended 20ft in the air featuring over 700 canoe paddles, three life-sized boats, a 9ft fisherman casting a fishing net the size of a volleyball court, and a school of fishes swimming with a 20ft silver shark.

The installation mirrors real sea life and it is an allusion to a favorite pastime of Riverians which is fishing.

Spacefinish shares insights on designing the new Port Harcourt International Airport

Towering Boat

The Towering Boat is an exaggerated life-sized boat that celebrates a lifestyle predominant in Rivers State.

The boat also serves as a thoroughfare in the Departure terminal of the airport, and also a temporary seating area with movable furniture provided around its perimeter.

Spacefinish shares insights on designing the new Port Harcourt International Airport

“Port Harcourt is a beautiful city that has had its share of negative media attention.

"We thought of ways to bring together different iconic parts of the city to create a unifying theme of the Garden City which Port Harcourt has always been called," explained the design team.

In the mural, you’ll see the Mile One market with its colorful umbrellas, the people of Port Harcourt with their resplendent attires, and the greenery of the land, all reemphasizing Port Harcourt as the Garden City.

Spacefinish shares insights on designing the new Port Harcourt International Airport

The Fish-Woman

Opposite the Garden City mural is the Fish-Woman - a celebration of the rich and diverse cultures of Rivers State.

Rivers State has over 10 ethnic groups that have co-existed peacefully for centuries, sharing a common interest in fishing as a favorite pastime.

This mural at the Departure Lounge pays homage to this inherent reality.

Spacefinish shares insights on designing the new Port Harcourt International Airport

Airports are sometimes the first and last points of contact for travelers and it’s thrilling to see that Spacefinish has ensured that travelers through the Port Harcourt airport have something of the city to take along with them as they travel.

The design company is also currently working on the Lagos International Airport and is expected to deliver yet another masterpiece project very soon.

