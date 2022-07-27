RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Reps want multinationals, others to provide toll-free call for customers

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to direct multinationals and public liability companies to provide toll-free call centres for customers and clients in Nigeria.

Nigeria House of Reps

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Mayokun Alade (APC-Ondo) at plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

Alade said that multinationals and public liability companies in the country had clients transacting business with them but without toll-free telephone lines to reach them with their complaints.

He said that clients could reach out to companies through platforms, such as social media, electronic mails and text messages, but that that they preferred direct phone calls.

The lawmaker noted that the absence of a toll-free customer care call centre had subjected clients to charges for calls made to either lay complaints or seek resolutions on disputes that might arise in the course of transactions.

Alade stressed the need for multinationals and public liabilities companies to provide toll-free call centres and display their telephone numbers on their official websites for easy access by the public.

This, according to him, is obtainable in other parts of the world, adding that the introduction of toll-free call centres will promote their businesses and guarantee effective customer service delivery system.

The House mandated the Committees on Tele-Communications and Legislative Compliance to ensure implementation of the resolution.

