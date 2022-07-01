Quartz Mega Promo - You can win amazing gift items

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

We know you do. That's why TotalEnergies Quartz range of lubricants is made to improve your engine's performance. That's not all. Quartz engine oil enhances engine cleanliness, boosts protection against mechanical wear and helps your engine perform at its best even in harsh weather conditions and temperatures.

The best part is you can win amazing gift items when you choose the best engine oil for your car. With the Quartz Mega promo, you stand a chance to win any of the 80 gifts available to customers this season.

How to Qualify?

All you need to do is to buy a Quartz 4L or 5L from TotalEnergies service stations or authorized distributor outlets. A sales representative will register you automatically for a raffle that will hold twice during the promo period. After registration, you will instantly receive a unique code that validates you for the promo.

The more you buy the Quartz 4L or 5L, the higher your chances of winning. Promo runs from July 1st to August 31st, 2022. Hurry up so you don't miss out on this promo.

Terms and conditions apply

https://services.totalenergies.ng/system/files/atoms/files/terms_and_conditions_for_quartz_mega_promo.pdf

