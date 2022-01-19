RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Postmaster General explains how he repositioned NIPOST in 2 years

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Adewusi says NIPOST under his leadership has partnered with other businesses to meet customers’ needs.

Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, Postmaster general (PMNews)
Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, Postmaster general (PMNews)

The Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi has explained the steps he had taken in the past two years to reposition the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

Adewusi was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST by President Muhammadu Buhari on December 23, 2019.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the postmaster general said the organisation suffered a setback almost immediately he assumed office due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

He, however, explained that the pandemic changed the way things were done.

He said, “A new normal’’ emerged, and the organization needed to show great resilience by changing its mode of operations in order to meet the needs of our customers during the ongoing pandemic. We had to re-strategize for NIPOST to adapt to the changing business environment and make the organization better equipped to meet the customers’ ever-changing aspirations.

“NIPOST management, under my leadership, identified Public Private Partnership (PPP) as one of the best ways forward. Going-it-alone, solo approach to doing business is less efficient and maybe unprofitable. It then means onboarding other businesses through partnerships to meet customers’ needs and achieve consolidated diversification.”

He further said NIPOST under his leadership in the past two years has partnered with other businesses such as private transporters and logistics companies to meet customers’ needs.

Adewusi said, “NIPOST management, under my leadership, identified Public Private Partnership (PPP) as one of the best ways forward. Going-it-alone, solo approach to doing business is less efficient and maybe unprofitable. It then means onboarding other businesses through partnerships to meet customers’ needs and achieve consolidated diversification.

“In the area of operation and logistics, the quantum leap in e-commerce necessitated drastic measures to cope with the surge in parcels/packet deliveries. NIPOST collaborated with a number of private transporters and logistics companies like Speedaf to ensure seamless deliveries. Recently, six (6) additional new high tonnage trucks were acquired for e-commerce and logistics. This acquisition has greatly boosted the quality of service. Just as the collaboration with Speedaf Logistics Nigeria Limited led to the acquisition of twenty-seven (27) new 10, 20, and 30 tonnage trucks into our fleet.”

On efficient service delivery, Adewusi said NIPOST has embarked on the replacement of old infrastructure with new ones.

He added that the agency under his watch has established the first digital centre in Enugu.

The postmaster-general also explained that the African Development Bank within the period in review has partnered with his agency to drive agricultural transformation in Africa’s economy.

He said, “The African Development Bank sought partnership with NIPOST to drive agricultural transformation in Africa’s economy with the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones initiative.

“The objective being to produce large stocks of marketable products using NIPOST’s warehousing, logistics and financial services.

“This initiative we, as an organisation, seek to explore to contribute to the economic development of the country while also expanding our revenue base.”

The postmaster general also listed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) among the agencies NIPOST has partnered with to ensure the agency plays crucial roles in national development.

