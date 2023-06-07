The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Polaris Bank, union meeting on sack of workers ends in deadlock

News Agency Of Nigeria

The labour leader said the union would hold a Congress to discuss, and would arrive at what the next line of action would be.

Polaris Bank Limited
Polaris Bank Limited

Recommended articles

The Secretary-General, NUBIFIE, Mohammed Sheikh, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos that the meeting ended with nothing tangible to hold on to.

NAN reports that the union had on June 6, 2023, picketed the head office of the bank in Victoria Island of Lagos State over alleged violation of workers’ rights.

The union’s secretary-general accused the bank management of sacking workers without following due process required by labour laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bank, however, had handed the union a letter, inviting it to a meeting to discuss and negotiate on the way forward.

Sheikh said: “We just finished the meeting, but unfortunately, the meeting could not conclude because of the fact that the demands we put across to them, the management said it may not be able to carry out the demands.

“The demand that went across was for us to have a level playing ground for negotiation.

“They are to first and foremost withdraw those sack letters and recall those workers; then we can now sit down and discuss on behalf of the workers.

“So, they declined, and said we should go ahead and discuss what the sacked workers are entitled to.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, we told them that our principal gave us the mandate, that firstly, in order to commence discussion, they have to rectify the wrong that they committed.

“So, it is on the grounds that we left; so, there was nothing tangible that came out of the meeting.”

The labour leader said the union would hold a Congress to discuss, and would arrive at what the next line of action would be.

According to him, the picketing held on June 6, was suspended temporarily because the management invited the union and gave a letter for a meeting.

“However, when we review the situation, we can now know the appropriate next line of action to take,” Sheikh said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the bank management had said that it did not violate any law in a recent disengagement of some staff, which it said was done in line with the terms of the contract guiding their engagements.

In a statement signed by the bank’s Group Head, Brand Management and Corporate Communication, Nduneche Ezurike, it however said that it had engaged and would continue to engage the union to resolve any lingering labour matters.

“Polaris Bank remains committed to fostering a harmonious working relationship and ensuring the well-being of its employees,” the bank said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Polaris Bank, union meeting on sack of workers ends in deadlock

Polaris Bank, union meeting on sack of workers ends in deadlock

Calabar Bolt drivers threaten 3-day service withdrawal over Subsidy removal

Calabar Bolt drivers threaten 3-day service withdrawal over Subsidy removal

Weapons acquisition amongst other spending has seen Egypt's debt soar uncontrollably

Weapons acquisition amongst other spending has seen Egypt's debt soar uncontrollably

Active subscriptions for mobile services in Nigeria drop to 223.3 million

Active subscriptions for mobile services in Nigeria drop to 223.3 million

Overcoming the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic the Eastern Regional Trade Fair resumes in Uganda

Overcoming the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic the Eastern Regional Trade Fair resumes in Uganda

Top 10 highest-earning Nigerian banks by electronic transactions

Top 10 highest-earning Nigerian banks by electronic transactions

See the record-breaking amount Tanzania made in its coffee export since its independence

See the record-breaking amount Tanzania made in its coffee export since its independence

Naira remains constant, exchanges ₦464 to dollar

Naira remains constant, exchanges ₦464 to dollar

1 charge for 3 days: itel P40 is the perfect big battery smartphone for Nigerians

1 charge for 3 days: itel P40 is the perfect big battery smartphone for Nigerians

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto speaking at the National Defence College in Karen, Nairobi on May 25, 2023

See the ambitious Sh1.4 trillion ($10 billion) project the president of Kenya is involved in

african foods face2face african

Top 10 African cities where it is cheap to get food

Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President, before a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tanzania to grant special status to diaspora inhabitants by the end of 2023

Africa and the EU

Europe is aiming to replace Chinese commercial connections with African ones