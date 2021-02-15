Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged former Minister of Finance Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to make Nigerians proud after she was confirmed as the next Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The WTO's General Council confirmed Okonjo-Iweala's appointment on Monday, February 15, 2021, months after it was delayed by the Donald Trump administration.

In his congratulatory message, Atiku said no one is more qualified for the job than the woman he closely worked with for four years while he served as vice president.

The former presidential candidate said Okonjo-Iweala is a steady hand that can help rebuild the world from the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She is an apostle of free trade and an astute manager of people and resources, and the world will be a much more prosperous place by her elevation to this enviable height," he said.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki in his own congratulatory message expressed hope that Okonjo-Iweala's tenure will help to address some of the barriers that limit trade in Africa and other developing countries.

President Muhammadu Buhari said the former minister will excel in her new position and validate the global mandate of repositioning and strengthening the multilateral institution for the greater good of all.

When she begins her five-year term on March 1, Okonjo-Iweala will become the first woman, and first African to head the WTO.

She said on Monday a key priority for her would be to work with members to quickly address the economic and health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.