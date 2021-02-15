President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Nigeria's former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who on Monday, February 15, 2021, was finally selected as the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Buhari approved Okonjo-Iweala's nomination for the position in June of 2020, after withdrawing the candidacy of Yonov Frederick Agah, Nigeria’s permanent representative to the WTO.

"We will not relent until the goal is achieved," Buhari tweeted in October.

"On behalf of the federal government and all Nigerians, President Buhari warmly felicitates with former Minister of Finance and Economy, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her election as Director General of the World Trade Organisation for bringing joy and more honour to the country," the president's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, quoted the president as saying in a statement.

"As the Harvard-educated and renowned economist takes up another onerous task of service to the world and humanity, the president believes her track record of integrity, diligence and passion for development will continue to yield positive results and rewards to mankind.

"President Buhari affirms that Dr Okonjo-Iweala, who over the years set major records of economic reforms in Nigeria as Minister of Finance and later Minister of Foreign Affairs, will excel in her new position and validate the global mandate of repositioning and strengthening the multilateral institution for the greater good of all.

"The president joins family, friends and colleagues in wishing Dr. Okonjo-Iweala well in her new endeavour," the statement adds.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the first woman and first African to head the WTO (AFP)

Okonjo-Iweala, 66, will lead the multilateral trade body from 2021 to 2025.

She spent 25 years at the World Bank as a development economist, rising to the position of Managing Director.

She has also chaired the board of Gavi, the global vaccine alliance company which is helping to distribute COVID-19 vaccines globally.

She also sits on the board of social media company, Twitter.

She is the first woman and first African to head the WTO in the organisation's 26-year history.