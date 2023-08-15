NPA introduces ₦50.00 stamp duty payment on every ₦1,000 receipt issued

The NPA, through the statement dated August 14, 2023, and sent to stakeholders by the management of TTP has instructed that with effect from September, the association will commence the implementation of the directive on the denotation of all issued receipts of ₦1,000.00 and above in value with ₦50.00.

According to the TTP, the fresh directive was initially issued to all heads of ministries, departments and agencies by the Federal Ministry of Finance according to the provisions of the Finance Act about two years ago.

Part of the notice reads: “In furtherance to the provisions of the Finance Act, the Federal Ministry of Finance issued a circular (dated April 19, 2021) directing all heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of Government to denote all issued receipts of ₦1,000.00 and above in value with ₦50.00 Stamp produced by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST). Following engagements between the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and NIPOST on the implementation of the circular issued, the NPA has now directed our company, Trucks Transit Parks Limited [TTP], to commence the implementation of the circular on the denotation of all issued receipts of ₦1,000.00 and above in value with ₦50.00."

