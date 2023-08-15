ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

NPA introduces ₦50.00 stamp duty payment on every ₦1,000 receipt issued

Solomon Ekanem

The payment of the stamp duty will take effect from September, 2023.

The directive was initially issued two years ago [The Guardian]
The directive was initially issued two years ago [The Guardian]

Recommended articles

The NPA, through the statement dated August 14, 2023, and sent to stakeholders by the management of TTP has instructed that with effect from September, the association will commence the implementation of the directive on the denotation of all issued receipts of ₦1,000.00 and above in value with ₦50.00.

According to the TTP, the fresh directive was initially issued to all heads of ministries, departments and agencies by the Federal Ministry of Finance according to the provisions of the Finance Act about two years ago.

Part of the notice reads: “In furtherance to the provisions of the Finance Act, the Federal Ministry of Finance issued a circular (dated April 19, 2021) directing all heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of Government to denote all issued receipts of 1,000.00 and above in value with 50.00 Stamp produced by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST). Following engagements between the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and NIPOST on the implementation of the circular issued, the NPA has now directed our company, Trucks Transit Parks Limited [TTP], to commence the implementation of the circular on the denotation of all issued receipts of 1,000.00 and above in value with 50.00."

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement also directed that all stakeholders in the port environment doing business with the TTP are to note that from the effective date stated - September 1, 2023, all bookings on the electronic truck call-up system - ETO platform will attract the additional charge of ₦50.00.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NPA introduces ₦50.00 stamp duty payment on every ₦1,000 receipt issued

NPA introduces ₦50.00 stamp duty payment on every ₦1,000 receipt issued

Kenya’s booming energy market attracts Danish business

Kenya’s booming energy market attracts Danish business

Exploring Africa’s top 5 luxury destinations in 2023

Exploring Africa’s top 5 luxury destinations in 2023

Tanzania witnesses 15 bank closures amid sector consolidation

Tanzania witnesses 15 bank closures amid sector consolidation

DMO records ₦‎312bn subscription in August bond auction

DMO records ₦‎312bn subscription in August bond auction

See the vital $500 Million food deal Egypt has secured with Abu Dhabi

See the vital $500 Million food deal Egypt has secured with Abu Dhabi

We have no plan to increase our PMS pump prices  —  NNPC

We have no plan to increase our PMS pump prices  —  NNPC

CBN set to take new measures to stabilise naira against dollar

CBN set to take new measures to stabilise naira against dollar

Kenya and Uganda open new trade route: Suam border crossing

Kenya and Uganda open new trade route: Suam border crossing

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel price in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in 2023

Top 5 happiest cities in Africa

The 5 happiest cities in Africa in 2023

Dar es Salaam

While the world panics, Tanzania seemingly has little to no reason for economic concerns

Kenyan shilling notes

Kenyan shilling suffers one of its steepest declines in history