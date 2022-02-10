RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

NNPC holds MRS, Oando, others responsible for importation of adulterated fuel

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Kyari says methanol was discovered in all four PMS cargoes imported by DSDP suppliers including MRS and Oando.

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari (Nairametrics)
Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari (Nairametrics)

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Mele Kyari says DSDP suppliers are responsible for the importation of adulterated petrol into the country.

Recommended articles

Kyari said the contaminated fuel was imported into the country through the Direct Sales Direct Purchase (DSDP) arrangement.

According to him, the DSDP suppliers are NNPC subsidiaries which include MRS, Oando, Emadeb Consortium, and Duke Oil.

MRS had in a statement on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, accused the NNPC of importing the adulterated fuel into the country through one of its subsidiaries, Duke Oil.

“Due to the current subsidy regime, NNPC is the sole importer of all PMS in Nigeria. Consequently, NNPC, through their trading arm Duke Oil, supplied a cargo of PMS purchased from international trader Litasco and delivered it with the Motor Tanker (MT), Nord Gainer,” the statement reads.

Following the accusation, Kyari while addressing journalists on Wednesday night said methanol was discovered in all four PMS cargoes imported by DSDP suppliers, including MRS.

He said the NNPC had in January received a report from its quality inspector on the presence of emulsion particles in PMS cargoes brought into the country by the DSDP suppliers from Antwerp-Belgium.

“NNPC investigation revealed the presence of methanol in four PMS cargoes imported by DSDP suppliers including MRS, Oando, Duke Oil, and Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium,” he said.

The NNPC boss said the cargoes quality certificates issued at load port (Antwerp- Belgium) by AmSpec Belgium showed that the gasoline complied with Nigerian Specification, but tests were not conducted to ascertain the percentage of methanol in the product before the cargoes were released.

As a standard practice for all PMS import to Nigeria, the cargoes were equally certified by inspection agent appointed by the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority has met Nigerian specification,” he added.

“It is important to note that the usual quality inspection protocol employed in both the load port in Belgium and our discharge ports in Nigeria do not include the test for Percent methanol content, and therefore the additive was not detected by our quality inspectors.” he said.

Nigerians have been struggling to buy petrol since Monday as efforts to recall the contaminated fuel from circulation led to fuel scarcity and long queues at petrol stations.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has vowed to investigate the importation of adulterated fuel and take appropriate actions.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians on Twitter find humour in Oxlade's leaked s*x tape

Nigerians on Twitter find humour in Oxlade's leaked s*x tape

'I'm nobody's ex' - Ooni of Ife's estranged wife, Naomi breaks silence

'I'm nobody's ex' - Ooni of Ife's estranged wife, Naomi breaks silence

FG identifies supplier of adulterated fuel, vows to take action

FG identifies supplier of adulterated fuel, vows to take action

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Teenagers criticise Zubby Michael’s flaunt of ‘extravagant’ N8m receipt for food

Teenagers criticise Zubby Michael’s flaunt of ‘extravagant’ N8m receipt for food

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

Burkina Faso vs Senegal: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Semifinal Preview

Burkina Faso vs Senegal: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Semifinal Preview

Sylvester Oromoni: First autopsy was carried out carelessly – pathologist

Sylvester Oromoni: First autopsy was carried out carelessly – pathologist

Trending

Globacom Limited, owned by Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga signs network extension deal with Ceragon Networks to launch 5G in Nigeria

Mike Adenuga

FG identifies supplier of adulterated fuel, vows to take action

Fuel-scarcity

A look at Floki Inu (Floki) before you invest

A look at Floki Inu (Floki) before you invest. [cointelegraph]

How rail transportation is boosting Nigeria’s economy – An analysis

How rail transportation is boosting Nigeria’s economy – An analysis. (TheNigerialawyer)