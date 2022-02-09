FG vows to investigate importation of adulterated fuel

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva made this known on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at a media briefing after the Federal Executive Council meeting in the State House.

The minister said he is not in a position to disclose the identities of the companies, but the issue is being tackled.

“There will be a major investigation to unravel everything. We need to get to the bottom of it before we can come back to tell you what will happen to the culprits,” he said.

Sylva also said the government is considering the situation of those whose vehicles must have been damaged by the adulterated fuel.

“We know that some people’s vehicles must have been damaged, that is also going to the taken into consideration in dealing with the situation, he said.

You’ll recall that there have been concerns since last weekend over fuel scarcity as a result of adulterated petrol in circulation.

The adulterated fuel, which is outside the official specification of Nigeria’s petrol has a high content of methanol and ethanol.

However, in a bid to contain the harmful implications of the contaminated petrol in circulation, the NNPC has been doing a product tracing to recall the product.

Earlier, the FG had through its Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said the source supplier of the contaminated fuel has been identified.