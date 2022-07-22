Nigeria broke as debt payment surpasses national revenue

According to the 2022 fiscal performance report from January to April, Nigeria’s total revenue stood at N1.63 trillion while debt payment stood at N1.94 trillion between January and April.

The report showed that the indices defied the revenue projection of the country, which is solely dependent on oil and gas.

For instance, the gross oil and gas federation revenue for the first four months of the year was projected at N3.12 trillion but as at April ending , only N1.23 trillion was realised, representing a mere 39% performance.

Although oil prices increased, the report showed that oil revenue underperformed.

This is due to significant oil production shortfalls, resulting from pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft.

Also, the report showed that the high petrol subsidy cost posed a threat.

Other factors include the Russia and Ukraine war, the resurgence of COVID -19 in some major economies as well as renewed elevated inflation in most economies.

Nevertheless the Nigerian government is optimistic that the second quarter will be better.

“Revenue performance is expected to improve in the second half of 2022 as a result of concerted efforts to address the oil theft and pipeline vandalism, ” the report said.

It added that there is also seasonality to some of the non-oil taxes, which means that the nation expects to collect significantly more in the second half of the year.

“The improved revenue collection should also moderate the Debt Service to Revenue ratio, which is currently above our target level,” the report revealed.

“Efforts will however focus on improving tax administration and collection efficiency,” the report said.

“Crude oil production challenges and PMS subsidy deductions by NNPC constitute a significant threat to the achievement of our revenue growth targets, as seen in the 2022 Performance up to April.

“Bold, decisive and urgent action is urgently required to address revenue underperformance and expenditure efficiency at national & sub-national levels.”