ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

NGX market indices extend gain by 0.06%

News Agency Of Nigeria

The overall market capitalisation rose by N18 billion or 0.06 percent to close at N29.927 trillion against N29.909 trillion on Tuesday.

Nigerian stock market trading floor
Nigerian stock market trading floor

Recommended articles

The positive outcome was buoyed by investors’ buy-interests in banking stocks, with market indices increasing further by 0.06 per cent.

Specifically, the All-Share Index grew by 31.43points or 0.06 percent to close at 54,936.11 from 54,904.68 recorded on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the year-to-date returns increased to 7.19 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the overall market capitalisation rose by N18 billion or 0.06 percent to close at N29.927 trillion against N29.909 trillion on Tuesday.

The banking stocks that lifted the positive performance of the market included those of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), FBN Holdings (FBNH) and Fidelity Bank.

However, the market breadth closed negative recording nine losers in contrast with 14 gainers.

WAPIC and GTCO dominated the gainers’ chart in percentage, gained by 2.44 per cent each to close at N24.60, per share, respectively.

Linkage Assurance followed with 2.22 per cent to close at 45k, while Lasaco Assurance appreciated by 2.04 per cent to close at 98k per share.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transcorp improved by 1.56 per cent to close at N2.35, per share.

On the other hand, NCR led the losers’ chart in percentage terms by 9.69 per cent to close at N2.89, per share.

FTN Cocoa Processors followed with 6.9 percent to close at 29k, while Japaul Gold & Ventures shed 6.67 per cent to close at 30k per share.

Cutix shed 4.95 percent to close at N2.22, while Consolidated Hallmark Insurance depreciated by 4.62 per cent to close at 65k per share.

Also, the total volume of trades rose by five per cent with an exchange of 134.15 million shares worth N1.33 billion in 2,479 deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was against a turnover of 127.74 million shares worth N1.59 billion exchanged in 2,987 deals on Tuesday.

Transactions in the shares of Transcorp topped the activity chart with 28.12 million shares valued at N35.92 billion.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) followed with 21.23 million shares worth N170.42 million while Courteville Business Solutions traded 19.12 million shares valued at N8.61 million.

GTCO sold 13.55 million shares worth N336.9 million, while FBNH transacted 8.13 million shares valued at N89 million.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira appreciates at Investors, Exporters window by 0.11%

Naira appreciates at Investors, Exporters window by 0.11%

NGX market indices extend gain by 0.06%

NGX market indices extend gain by 0.06%

OPay appreciates its customers for their unwavering support and patronage

OPay appreciates its customers for their unwavering support and patronage

WIN: The 2-in-1 flash drive for your USB Type-C™ and Type-A devices

WIN: The 2-in-1 flash drive for your USB Type-C™ and Type-A devices

Nigeria’s trade relationship with China takes an $80 million dip

Nigeria’s trade relationship with China takes an $80 million dip

CBN's ₦1 trillion cash injection claim fails to mitigate cash scarcity

CBN's ₦1 trillion cash injection claim fails to mitigate cash scarcity

Nigeria's rig count static despite growth in oil production

Nigeria's rig count static despite growth in oil production

Mercedes-Benz & other prizes found their owners in FBS Raffle

Mercedes-Benz & other prizes found their owners in FBS Raffle

In just 2 years, Tanzania has grown the value of its investments to $8.6 billion

In just 2 years, Tanzania has grown the value of its investments to $8.6 billion

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Businesswoman holding her laptop by the Nairobi city skyline

Top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average salaries

Inflation decline

10 African countries with the highest inflation rates in 2023

Tanzanian shillings

The dollar is no more relevant in trade between India and Tanzania

10 African countries with the highest levels of air pollution

Top 10 African countries with the highest levels of air pollution