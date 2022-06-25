NGX: Capitalisation gains N47bn

Consequently, the Year-to-Date (YTD) return fell to 21.04 per cent.

Analysis of today’s market activities showed that a total of 156.09 million shares valued at N1.834 billion were exchanged in 4,312 deals.

This represents a decline of 35.82 per cent when compared to 223.25 million shares worth N2.858 billion recorded on Thursday.

Market breadth closed negative as 12 equities advanced against 18 decliners.

The share prices of Champion Breweries gained 10 per cent to top the gainers’ list closing at N3.74 per share, while JohnHolts appreciated by 8.62 per cent to close at 63k per share.

Meyer and Baker gained by 9.47 per cent to close at N3.97 per share,

International Breweries and First Bank of Nigeria Holdings inched higher by 5.26 per cent and 4.46 per cent to close at N6 and N10.55 per share respectively.

Conversely, Livestock declined by 9.09 per cent to lead the losers’ chart to close at N1.40 per share.

Redstar Express followed by 8.64 per cent to close at N2.75 per share.

Unity Bank dropped by 8.16 per cent to close at 45k per share.

Courtville Business Solutions lost six per cent to close at 47k per share, while First City Monument Bank (FCMB) declined by 5.71 per cent to close at N3.30 per share.

Also, Oando led the volume chart for the day as it traded 47.24 million shares worth N110.33 million.

Linkage Assurance followed with 11.97 million shares worth N6.35 million.

Transcorp sold 9.11million shares valued at N11.4 million, while Accesscorp accounted for 8.98 million shares worth N85.33 million.