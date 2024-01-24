ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

NGX All-Share Index crosses 100,000 mark, up 3%

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Acting Chief Executive Officer(CEO) attributed the trend of positive performances recorded by the capital market to President Bola Tinubu Government’s reforms.

Trading activities on NGX close flat.
Trading activities on NGX close flat.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the figure represents a three per cent increase when compared with 98,616.97 recorded on Tuesday.

Similarly, investors gained ₦1.62 trillion, as the market capitalisation which opened at ₦53.967 trillion closed at ₦55.583 trillion, also representing three per cent.

Consequently, the Year-To-Date (YTD) return rose to 35.84 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 488.49 million shares valued at ₦8.04 billion were exchanged in 12,080 deals by investors.

Continued buy interests in industrial heavyweights namely, Dangote Cement, BUA Cement and BUA Food kept the market in the green terrain.

Furthermore, market breadth closed positive with 35 equities on the leader’s log and 29 others on the laggard’s log.

Analysis of the market activities showed that trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 50.62 per cent.

Transcorp led the activity table in volume with 95.11 million shares at worth ₦1.59 billion, while Universal Insurance sold 45.63 million shares valued at 18.60 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unity Bank traded shares of 27.34 million shares at ₦74.12 million, while Jaiz Bank sold shares worth 26.96 million shares valued at ₦76.92 million.

Japaul Gold & Venture Plc also traded shares worth 25.32 million units valued at ₦64.31 million.

On the gainers’ table, Wapic Insurance led in percentage terms of 10 to close at 88k, followed by BUA Cement which gained ₦179.65 at 9.98 per cent per share.

Japaul Group garnered 9.91 per cent to close at ₦2.55, UPL Ltd. gained 9.82 per cent to close at ₦3.69, while Tripple Gee & Co. Plc rose by 9.69 per cent to close at ₦2.83 per share.

Conversely, NEM Insurance led the losers’ table in percentage terms of 10 to close at ₦7.20, trailed by Cadbury Nigeria by 9.96 per cent to close at ₦23.50 per share.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, The Initiative Plc(TIP) shed 9.92 per cent to close at ₦2.27, while May & Baker Nigeria Plc lost 9.89 per cent to close at ₦6.65.

McNichols Plc declined by 9.88 per cent to close at ₦1.46 per cent per share.

In a reaction, Jude Chiemeka, Acting Chief Executive Officer(CEO), attributed the trend of positive performances recorded by the capital market to President Bola Tinubu Government’s reforms.

Chiemeka, who told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that various reforms, under the current administration, affected the market positively.

He identified the reforms to include the harmonisation of the Foreign Exchange(FX) rate, removal of fuel subsidies and the resilient drive to find liquidity, in terms of FX.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The capital market is usually a barometer of the economy, and as such, the bullish trend witnessed lately, is a reflection of all the various reforms that the federal government is doing.

“The market, itself, is usually driven by demand and supply sentiment, performance of companies and all the various elements of market hearsay,” the NGX boss said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mastercard's Contactless Revolution: Here’s your quick guide to effortless payments in Nigeria!

Mastercard's Contactless Revolution: Here’s your quick guide to effortless payments in Nigeria!

Food prices rose in December 2023 – NBS

Food prices rose in December 2023 – NBS

NGX All-Share Index crosses 100,000 mark, up 3%

NGX All-Share Index crosses 100,000 mark, up 3%

CBN pledges to support investment, special economic zones

CBN pledges to support investment, special economic zones

Forbes welcomes Real estate expert Dr Oluwatosin Olatujoye into the business council

Forbes welcomes Real estate expert Dr Oluwatosin Olatujoye into the business council

Go beyond banking, do everything and more with the AccessMore App

Go beyond banking, do everything and more with the AccessMore App

Xiaomi introduces all-new Redmi Note 13 line-up

Xiaomi introduces all-new Redmi Note 13 line-up

Finance Minister says FG is targeting 77% increase in Internally Generated Revenue

Finance Minister says FG is targeting 77% increase in Internally Generated Revenue

Details of President Tinubu's meeting with Chevron top executives

Details of President Tinubu's meeting with Chevron top executives

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the weakest passports in Q1 of 2024

10 African countries with the weakest passports in Q1 of 2024

African Billionaires

Africa's seven richest men have more wealth than the poorest 700 million people on the continent

10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024

10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024

The Africa Investment Report 2023 revealed that Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa collectively account for a dominant 68% share of the continent's total investment influx in 2023.

Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria dominate Africa's investment hotspots list in 2023 - Report