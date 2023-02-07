Zenith Bank shuts some branches following attacks over new naira notes

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored some of the bank's branches in the FCT and other states on Tuesday, reports that they were under lock.

At Zenith Bank Check-Point branch along Nyanya Mararaba road, both the gate and the ATM Gallery of the bank were locked and no customers were seen in the vicinity.

An official of the bank who preferred anonymity said that some of the bank's branches were also closed due to a lack of the new naira notes.

The official said that many of their branches across the country were attacked by customers who were unable to withdraw the new notes from their accounts.

NAN reports that some video clips on social media showed how the staff of the bank escaped from the attacked branches by scaling fences to escape mob attacks from customers.

Meanwhile, some customers of the bank have taken to social media to lament their ordeal.

A customer identified as @Ellacious_berry said on Twitter, that Zenith Bank was fully contributing to the suffering of the masses.

"Three days now, I cannot assess the mobile app. If the mobile app mistakenly opens, it won’t transfer, their ATM card is not paying either. I am sure closing my account with @ZenithBank," she said.

Another customer, identified as @ambi 255 on Twitter, said Zenith Bank Plc has failed woefully.

"I think I will be closing my account with them," he said.

Another customer identified as @IamSixFeet Tall on Twitter said, "One of the managers in my office just closed his Zenith account this morning. My other two colleagues are planning to move all their money from Zenith account."

Another customer known as Linda Chinemerem Paul on her Facebook page said, "Those of you banking with Fidelity Bank, please, how is your experience with them. I want to migrate and dump Zenith," she said.

NAN reports that some branches of the bank in Enugu were working but the staff were not dressed in any of the bank's outfit to avoid easy identification.

Meanwhile, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) had called for calm and understanding among bank customers.

A statement by Akin Morakinyo, the Registrar/Chief Executive, CIBN, said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and operators (the banks) were working assiduously to bring the situation under control.