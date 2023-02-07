ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Zenith Bank shuts some branches following attacks over new naira notes

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some customers of the bank have taken to social media to lament their ordeal.

Nigeria's new naira notes
Nigeria's new naira notes
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored some of the bank's branches in the FCT and other states on Tuesday, reports that they were under lock.

At Zenith Bank Check-Point branch along Nyanya Mararaba road, both the gate and the ATM Gallery of the bank were locked and no customers were seen in the vicinity.

An official of the bank who preferred anonymity said that some of the bank's branches were also closed due to a lack of the new naira notes.

The official said that many of their branches across the country were attacked by customers who were unable to withdraw the new notes from their accounts.

NAN reports that some video clips on social media showed how the staff of the bank escaped from the attacked branches by scaling fences to escape mob attacks from customers.

Meanwhile, some customers of the bank have taken to social media to lament their ordeal.

A customer identified as @Ellacious_berry said on Twitter, that Zenith Bank was fully contributing to the suffering of the masses.

"Three days now, I cannot assess the mobile app. If the mobile app mistakenly opens, it won’t transfer, their ATM card is not paying either. I am sure closing my account with @ZenithBank," she said.

Another customer, identified as @ambi 255 on Twitter, said Zenith Bank Plc has failed woefully.

"I think I will be closing my account with them," he said.

Another customer identified as @IamSixFeet Tall on Twitter said, "One of the managers in my office just closed his Zenith account this morning. My other two colleagues are planning to move all their money from Zenith account."

Another customer known as Linda Chinemerem Paul on her Facebook page said, "Those of you banking with Fidelity Bank, please, how is your experience with them. I want to migrate and dump Zenith," she said.

NAN reports that some branches of the bank in Enugu were working but the staff were not dressed in any of the bank's outfit to avoid easy identification.

Meanwhile, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) had called for calm and understanding among bank customers.

A statement by Akin Morakinyo, the Registrar/Chief Executive, CIBN, said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and operators (the banks) were working assiduously to bring the situation under control.

He called on bankers to carry on their duties with utmost professionalism and diligence.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zenith Bank shuts some branches following attacks over new naira notes

Zenith Bank shuts some branches following attacks over new naira notes

Kenya is making huge strides in switching to electric vehicles

Kenya is making huge strides in switching to electric vehicles

Join FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday to win Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Join FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday to win Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Nigeria dominates: 21 companies in West Africa top 30 report

Nigeria dominates: 21 companies in West Africa top 30 report

Nigeria’s oil sector took a N500 billion hit despite the opportunity in the global oil market

Nigeria’s oil sector took a N500 billion hit despite the opportunity in the global oil market

Naira Redesign: Hope PSBank commences new initiative to drive CBN Policy

Naira Redesign: Hope PSBank commences new initiative to drive CBN Policy

African tech startups see unprecedented growth despite global slowdown

African tech startups see unprecedented growth despite global slowdown

See the Tanzanian city project expected to provide 1000 jobs in over 200 industries

See the Tanzanian city project expected to provide 1000 jobs in over 200 industries

Uganda remains optimistic about its inflation rate and promises to hit its target this year

Uganda remains optimistic about its inflation rate and promises to hit its target this year

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elsa Majimbo Forbes cover

Meet Africa’s Elsa Majimbo the youngest person on Forbes

Nigeria's new naira notes

CBN tells Nigerians what to do as new notes scarcity bites harder

Universitat Cape Town

Top 10 universities in Africa based on levels of education, employability, faculty, and research

Top 5 African Cities for Food Lovers in 2023 (Source: Best Ever Food Review Show/YouTube)

Top 5 African cities food lovers must visit in 2023