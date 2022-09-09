Naira loses slightly against dollar, exchanges at 436.33 Naira
The Naira on Friday lost slightly to the dollar exchanging at N436.33 compared with N436.32 on Thursday.
Recommended articles
An exchange rate of N437 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N436.33.
The Naira sold for as low as N425 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 66.02 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng