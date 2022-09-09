RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira loses slightly against dollar, exchanges at 436.33 Naira

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Friday lost slightly to the dollar exchanging at N436.33 compared with N436.32 on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N437 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N436.33.

The Naira sold for as low as N425 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 66.02 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.

