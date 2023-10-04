ADVERTISEMENT
Naira loses, exchanges at ₦756.21 to the dollar at I&E window

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as ₦701 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

Naira and dollar [Ripples Nigeria]

The naira lost 1.48 per cent compared to the ₦745.19 it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦766.82 to the dollar on Wednesday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦756.21.

The naira sold for as low as ₦701 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of US$95.70 million was traded at the investors and exporters window on Wednesday.

