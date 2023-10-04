Naira loses, exchanges at ₦756.21 to the dollar at I&E window
The naira sold for as low as ₦701 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
The naira lost 1.48 per cent compared to the ₦745.19 it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦766.82 to the dollar on Wednesday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦756.21.
A total of US$95.70 million was traded at the investors and exporters window on Wednesday.
