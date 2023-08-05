ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira gains by 4.31%, exchanges at ₦743.07 at I&E window Friday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as ₦475 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

Naira gains by 4.31%, exchanges at ₦743.07 at I&E window Friday.
Naira gains by 4.31%, exchanges at ₦743.07 at I&E window Friday.

Recommended articles

The Naira gained by 4.31 per cent when compared with ₦776.50 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦782.28 to the dollar on Friday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦799 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦743.07.

ADVERTISEMENT

The naira sold for as low as ₦475 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 121.08 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Friday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira gains by 4.31%, exchanges at ₦743.07 at I&E window Friday

Naira gains by 4.31%, exchanges at ₦743.07 at I&E window Friday

UN human rights exit Uganda weeks after visa ban restrictions were placed on Ugandan officials

UN human rights exit Uganda weeks after visa ban restrictions were placed on Ugandan officials

Chowdeck announces Chicken Republic’s integration into its ecosystem as a new restaurant partner

Chowdeck announces Chicken Republic’s integration into its ecosystem as a new restaurant partner

Investing $100 billion annually: Africa's ambitious path to clean energy by 2040

Investing $100 billion annually: Africa's ambitious path to clean energy by 2040

East Africa’s economy is set to outperform other African regions in 2023 and 2024

East Africa’s economy is set to outperform other African regions in 2023 and 2024

From Kenya to Nigeria: GSK's exit strategy takes an unexpected turn

From Kenya to Nigeria: GSK's exit strategy takes an unexpected turn

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel price in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel price in 2023

Niger's coup spurs nervousness with the World Bank as it temporarily halts aid to the country

Niger's coup spurs nervousness with the World Bank as it temporarily halts aid to the country

Nigeria asks Google to remove 18 digital lending apps for violations - see details here

Nigeria asks Google to remove 18 digital lending apps for violations - see details here

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

ghana-parlement

Half of Ghana’s $7 Billion government debt has been erased

Africa's most populated countries

Top 10 African countries with the largest population mid-way into 2023

Johann Rupert dethrones Aliko Dangote as Africa's richest man

Top 5 richest Africans in 2023

Tanzania’s energy market is drawing in more Kenyan customers, here’s why

Tanzania’s fuel price spikes days after Kenyans began sourcing cheaper fuel from Tanzania