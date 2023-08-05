Naira gains by 4.31%, exchanges at ₦743.07 at I&E window Friday
The naira sold for as low as ₦475 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
Recommended articles
The Naira gained by 4.31 per cent when compared with ₦776.50 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦782.28 to the dollar on Friday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦799 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦743.07.
ADVERTISEMENT
The naira sold for as low as ₦475 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 121.08 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Friday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Naira gains by 4.31%, exchanges at ₦743.07 at I&E window Friday
UN human rights exit Uganda weeks after visa ban restrictions were placed on Ugandan officials
Chowdeck announces Chicken Republic’s integration into its ecosystem as a new restaurant partner
Investing $100 billion annually: Africa's ambitious path to clean energy by 2040
East Africa’s economy is set to outperform other African regions in 2023 and 2024
From Kenya to Nigeria: GSK's exit strategy takes an unexpected turn
Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel price in 2023
Niger's coup spurs nervousness with the World Bank as it temporarily halts aid to the country
Nigeria asks Google to remove 18 digital lending apps for violations - see details here
Pulse Sports
Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?
Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance
WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph
Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka
Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings
FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup
Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem
Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey
ADVERTISEMENT