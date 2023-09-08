Naira gains against dollar at I&E window
The naira sold for as low as 700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
The local currency appreciated by 4.53 per cent compared to the ₦771.59 it exchanged for the dollar on Wednesday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦774.74 to the dollar on Thursday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦736.62.
A total of 66.43 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Thursday.
