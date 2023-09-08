ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira gains against dollar at I&E window

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as 700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A trader changes dollars for naira at a currency exchange store in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Joe Penney/File Photo
A trader changes dollars for naira at a currency exchange store in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Joe Penney/File Photo

Recommended articles

The local currency appreciated by 4.53 per cent compared to the ₦771.59 it exchanged for the dollar on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦774.74 to the dollar on Thursday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦736.62.

ADVERTISEMENT

The naira sold for as low as 700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 66.43 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Thursday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira gains against dollar at I&E window

Naira gains against dollar at I&E window

Breakdown of the climate finance deals at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit

Breakdown of the climate finance deals at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit

Indian tycoon to invest billions in Nigeria's automobile industry, courtesy of Tinubu's investment drive

Indian tycoon to invest billions in Nigeria's automobile industry, courtesy of Tinubu's investment drive

African fintechs raised more than $2.7 billion in the last 24 months

African fintechs raised more than $2.7 billion in the last 24 months

South African billionaire and Pick n Pay founder, Raymond Ackerman, dies at 92

South African billionaire and Pick n Pay founder, Raymond Ackerman, dies at 92

50 years later and a forfeiture of Sh6.6 billion, 3000 migrants can now identify as Tanzanians

50 years later and a forfeiture of Sh6.6 billion, 3000 migrants can now identify as Tanzanians

Rack Centre, TWPC, UWGN partner to train SMEs, youths on Digital skills

Rack Centre, TWPC, UWGN partner to train SMEs, youths on Digital skills

Three African countries where Elon Musk's Starlink is illegal

Three African countries where Elon Musk's Starlink is illegal

Innovation Hubs and Learning Spaces: Role of quality infrastructure in fostering creativity in Nigerian students

Innovation Hubs and Learning Spaces: Role of quality infrastructure in fostering creativity in Nigerian students

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

FDI data from UNCTAD 2021

Top 10 African countries with the largest foreign investments

Port-of-Dar

Legal battle over Tanzania-Dubai port deal makes U-turn as Tanzania finally backs down

See the $1.1 billion project that is set to reshape Kenya and Tanzania’s energy market

See the $1.1 billion project, set to reshape Kenya and Tanzania’s energy market