Naira exchanges N429.62 to dollar at Investors, Exporters window

The Naira on Friday appreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N429.62.

The open indicative rate closed at N429.67 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N431.94 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N429. 62.

The Naira sold for as low as N410 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 46.31 million was traded in foreign exchange at the official investors and exporters window on Friday.

