Naira ends week on negative note

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as 410 to the dollar within the days trading.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦463.75 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of ₦632 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within friday’s trading before it settled at ₦464.51.

The naira sold for as low as 410 to the dollar within the days trading.

A total of 144.72 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.

