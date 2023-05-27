Naira ends week on negative note
The naira sold for as low as 410 to the dollar within the days trading.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦463.75 to the dollar on Friday.
An exchange rate of ₦632 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within friday’s trading before it settled at ₦464.51.
A total of 144.72 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.
