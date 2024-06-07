ADVERTISEMENT
Naira depreciates by 0.16% against dollar at official market

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between ₦1,507.00 and ₦1,399.00 against the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that the Naira lost ₦2.50.

This represents a 0.16 per cent loss when compared to the previous trading date on Thursday, trading at ₦1,481.49 to the dollar.

However, the volume of currency traded increased to $269.27 million on Friday up from $213.31 million recorded on Thursday.

