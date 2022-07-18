Meet the Chipper USD card - Top virtual USD card in Nigeria

The Chipper USD Card allows you to pay for your online shopping and subscriptions on international platforms. Whether it be business or pleasure, you can use your Chipper Card on sites like Netflix, Amazon, Shopify, Apple Music, Alibaba, Fashion Nova, Shein just to name a few. The best part is that you get 5% cash back on every transaction made on the card.

Fun Fact: The Chipper USD Card has a monthly limit of $5000. Now, ain’t that great?

Okayyy… Now, I’m interested!

Your card details are available, right in the Chipper app! Whenever you need access to your card number, expiration date, and CVV just open the app and grab the details for your next online purchase. Fast, simple and always ready for when you need to make a payment for that subscription or impulse purchase online.

Funding your card is quick and can be done from inside the Chipper app too. It really doesn’t get any easier than that!

How to Claim Your USD Card

Activate your virtual Chipper USD Card in just 2 minutes, here’s how:

Tap the “Card” tab on your Chipper app.

Select “Claim Card”.

Enter the requested information and tap “Looks Good!” once done.

Tap “Continue”. and Your ‘looking good’ Chipper Card is ready to go

How To Fund Your Chipper USD Card?

Funding your card on Chipper is easy peasy. Follow the steps below to do that.

Tap the “Card” tab and select “Add Funds From Chipper Wallet”.

Enter the preferred amount.

Select “Add Funds”.

Your Chipper Card balance will be credited and your wallet will be debited.

And… you’re good to go!

Let’s Go!