Xmas comes early for subscribers as Glo offers 20 houses, 24 cars, other prizes

Head, Enterprise Business Group at Globacom, Mr Zakari Usman; Actress, Osas Ighodaro; Globacom’s Head of Web/ETopup/Data Sales, Ugochukwu Ibe, and Deputy Director, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mrs Joy Okuna, at the unveiling of a reward programme targeting Glo subscribers with 20 houses, 24 brand new cars and other prizes, at the Mike Adenuga Towers, Lagos, on Tuesday.
Nigeria’s telecommunications giant, Globacom, on Tuesday November 1, 2022 announced the commencement of its annual End of Year promo at a press conference in Lagos. This year’s edition tagged Glo “Festival of Joy” promo will reward subscribers with 20 houses, 24 brand new cars, 100 generators, 200 sewing machines and 1,000 rechargeable fans.

At the event, representative of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mrs Joy Okuna, expressed confidence in Globacom and the plans the operator has made for the promo. “Glo has qualified and met all regulatory standard for this promotion. We have verified the claims of the network and will be vitally involved throughout the duration of the promo. Nigerians can therefore participate with full confidence”.

On its part, Globacom noted that “Empowerment is encoded in our DNA and this year we are set to empower thousands of Nigerians with prizes that will change their lives with a never-before experienced promo.”

The company which recently celebrated 19 years of revolutionary impact in the telecoms industry in August further stated that ”lucky subscribers who take part in our End of Year promo which will run from October 2022 to January 2023, will be eligible to win fantastic life-changing prizes.”

To take part in the promo, voice and data subscribers only have to dial the dedicated short code *611# and recharge between N3,000 and N15,000 (voice and data during the promo period) and be eligible to win the prizes on offer. The more recharges, the higher the chances of winning.

To win the grand prizes of 20 units of 3-bedroom houses, subscribers must make data subscription(s) of at least N20,000 during the promo period.

There will be draws in Lagos as well as other cities including Abuja, Port, Harcourt, Onitsha, Ibadan, Kano, Benin, Uyo, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Jos and Warri.

