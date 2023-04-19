The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Xiaomi releases another Redmi Note 12 series smartphones

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByXiamo: Aiming to dominate the Mid-Range Sector

Xiaomi releases another Redmi Note 12 series smartphones
Xiaomi releases another Redmi Note 12 series smartphones

Recommended articles

Xiaomi today announced the release of the new member of Redmi Note 12 Series for Nigeria market: Redmi Note 12 Pro.

Xiaomi releases another Redmi Note 12 series smartphones
Xiaomi releases another Redmi Note 12 series smartphones Pulse Nigeria
Xiaomi releases another Redmi Note 12 series smartphones
Xiaomi releases another Redmi Note 12 series smartphones Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

108MP pro-grade cameras with film styles for stunning moments

Redmi Note 12 Pro features a pro-grade camera to capture every moment in stunning detail. Its comes with a large sensor size of 1/1.52''-inch Samsung sensor, along with 9-in-1 pixel binning and a dual native ISO and a 2MP depth camera to create a natural bokeh effect for portrait shots.

Redmi Note 12 Pro offers new levels of creativity with filmCamera filters and a ProCut feature. The cameras deliver clear images in all lighting conditions, with a 16MP front camera for sharp and natural-looking selfies.

Xiaomi releases another Redmi Note 12 series smartphones
Xiaomi releases another Redmi Note 12 series smartphones Pulse Nigeria
Xiaomi releases another Redmi Note 12 series smartphones
Xiaomi releases another Redmi Note 12 series smartphones Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Vivid audiovisual experiences

Redmi Note 12 Pro features a large 6.67" FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with a 120Hz display refresh rate for smooth scrolling and lag-free transitions, which delivers a complete entertainment experience with immersive stereo sound for gaming or watching videos. It also offers Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® spatial audio technology support for first-class visual and audio experiences.

Reliable performance for enhanced entertainment

Coming with storage starting from 6GB+128GB,up to 8GB+256GB, Redmi Note 12 Pro can now be obtained with a more accessible price.

Powered by Snapdragon® 732G and 67W turbo charging, Redmi Note 12 Pro has a large 5,000mAh battery and 67W turbocharging which easily provides long-lasting usage of social media activity, photography, video shooting and more, so users can go anywhere, do anything, and never miss a moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G last month, which makes a trend in Mid-Range Sector. Accompanied by the new member of Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Series is moving in Nigeria market strongly.

Redmi Note 12 Pro is available now at Xiaomi’s exclusive store in Lagos, as well as in all Slot, 3C Hub, Finet, Pointek and Raya retail outlets nationwide. Prices for Redmi Note 12 Pro starts at ₦177,000.

Xiaomi's commitment to the Nigerian market is evident, and the company looks set to cement its position as a major player in the Nigerian tech market, it shows a strong aiming to dominate the Mid-Range Sector.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByXiamo

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Uganda-Sudan trade worth Sh345 billion may be impacted by the civil-war in Sudan

The Uganda-Sudan trade worth Sh345 billion may be impacted by the civil-war in Sudan

Tanzania signs $667m deals with Australian firms to boost mining sector

Tanzania signs $667m deals with Australian firms to boost mining sector

The impact of the smoking ban on UK Bingo Halls

The impact of the smoking ban on UK Bingo Halls

Stanbic IBTC Bank wraps up Reward4Saving promo in grand style

Stanbic IBTC Bank wraps up Reward4Saving promo in grand style

Xiaomi releases another Redmi Note 12 series smartphones

Xiaomi releases another Redmi Note 12 series smartphones

Regal Deluxe Dry Gin makes branding statement as Seaman’s Schnapps emerges best spirit brand of the year

Regal Deluxe Dry Gin makes branding statement as Seaman’s Schnapps emerges best spirit brand of the year

Nigeria's oil production in Q1 meets 75% budget benchmark

Nigeria's oil production in Q1 meets 75% budget benchmark

Here’s the project that is reported to have benefited 5,000,000 Nigerians

Here’s the project that is reported to have benefited 5,000,000 Nigerians

See the project that may disrupt Starlink’s entry into the Kenyan market

See the project that may disrupt Starlink’s entry into the Kenyan market

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

GiftCardstoNaira: The ultimate Paxful alternative for trading gift card in Nigeria

GiftCardstoNaira: The ultimate Paxful alternative for trading gift card in Nigeria

Nigeria inflation rises to 22.04 per cent on a year-on-year basis in March 2023.. [Economic Confidential]

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 22.04% in March 2023 — NBS

Aviation workers reject FG's appeal, threaten nationwide shutdown of all airports

Aviation workers reject FG's appeal, threaten nationwide shutdown of all airports

IMF predicts slow growth for Nigeria’s economy in 2024.

IMF predicts Nigeria's 2024 growth forecast to be 3.0%