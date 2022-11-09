UNDP and Magic Carpet Studios to launch Magic Lab Bootcamp for young West and Central African Innovators

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with leading Nigerian animation studio – Magic Carpet Studios – is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the visual animation training for 30 young West and Central African Innovators from the 21st – 25th November in Lagos, Nigeria.

Over five days, young people from the region will gain hands-on experience from seasoned animators to become visual storytellers capable of developing exportable projects for platforms and studios such as Netflix, Cartoon Network, DreamWorks, Illumination and Disney.

The training will focus on 2D/3D animation, motion graphics, and traditional and cut-out animation and provide the theoretical, technical, and business knowledge needed to build thriving careers in the creative industry.

Pulse Nigeria

“Our commitment is to make great films with great people. We are excited to work with talented people from the region in combining masterful artistry and storytelling with ground-breaking technology”, said Ferdinand Adimefe, Chief Executive Officer, Magic Carpet Studios. “Since we began our journey, we have had the opportunity to train and mentor more than 500 young people, and we are happy to add to that number through this partnership with UNDP”, he added.

For the past two decades, the global landscape has been undergoing a seismic shift in the nature and practice of traditional industries. In that time, the creative industry has become a backbone of the global economy, pushing the boundaries in how content is produced, disseminated, and consumed.

Within the global creative industry, animation offers enormous employment and economic growth opportunities for emerging economies worldwide. According to forbes, 65% of tomorrow’s workforce will have jobs yet to be discovered today www.forbes.com/sites/dereknewton/2018/12/28/the-myth-of-jobs-that-dont-exist-yet/?sh=3eb8451b70ec. The total value of the global animation industry was projected to reach US$ 270 billion by 2020. The streaming market for animation content peaked at US$ 2.9 Billion back in the year 2018 and is experiencing growth at an annual rate of 8%. The animation market size is estimated to hit around US$ 642.5bn by 2030, (Cision News, 2022). Global Animation, VFX & Games Markets, 2018-2020: Total Value of Global Animation Industry is Projected to Reach US$ 270 Billion (prnewswire.com)

Amidst this growth is a shift in appetite that seems to favour African stories, presenting an opportunity to explore the African animation industry – an opportunity being capitalised on by studios like Magic Carpet Studios.

“This programme is an excellent example of what we mean when we say young people are the driving force of innovation. In a world that is constantly changing, we see young people ahead of that change”, said Nadine Rugwe Umutoni, Governance and Peacebuilding Advisor, UNDP Sub-Regional Hub for West and Central Africa. “We are not here to dream of what is possible but to witness it in the hands of today’s youth, and UNDP is proud to support this unique initiative in West and Central Africa”, she added.

Through this partnership, UNDP, together with Magic Carpet Studios, is building the capacities of young people from West and Central Africa and supporting efforts to create the next generation of African visual storytellers to increase the continent’s stake in the global animation industry in the next five years.

