Top 5 online casino games ranked by profitability

Though the overall trajectory of the market is going forward, things may look different in each punter’s setup. Some may take home the jackpot while some may be wallowing in the stress of losses. While several factors determine this outcome, the game choice itself could impact the turnout.

That being said, some online casino games are worth considering over others. Here are the top 5 online casino games based on profitability.

Blackjack

Most, if not all, punters are probably familiar with this classic game. Players of the game can have winning chances of as high as 42.22%. There are certain variations of the game that offer a Return-to-Player (RTP) rate that could be as high as 99.5%. This rate can be considered the average rate for Blackjack, making it a remarkably profitable online casino game that is worth trying out.

Pokies or slot machine games

It is no accident that online slot games or pokies are remarkably famous in the virtual gambling space. Unlike traditional slot games, online slot games are navigated by a random number generator. Each online slot game is programmed according to metrics, mathematics, and statistics to work the way they do.

However, in the end, it is the slot machine’s RTP, payline, and maximum earnings that determine whether the game is worth pursuing profit-generating purposes. Some of these online pokies offer paylines that are high as 243—this equates to 243 different ways to win.

French Roulette

Among the many forms of Roulette, its French counterpart may be the most profit-generating. The house edge may range from 1.35% to 5.26%. While these rates may seem low, they are quite significant.

One thing that makes French roulette stand out as a profitable game is its gameplay which allows players to maximize profitability chances while minimizing overall risks. This can be done by applying a wide variety of techniques.

French Roulette also offers a significant RTP rate of up to 97.3%.

Live Poker

Live poker is generally profit-generating because it highly depends on skill over luck. If poker were not a skill-dependent craft, all players may end up achieving multi-millions easily.

However, mistakes in strategy or judgment can lead to an eventual loss. Thus, as many poker players are familiar with, it is important to exercise self-control and patience when playing the game.

Baccarat

Unlike other online casino games, Baccarat is more frequented by punters that wager higher stakes. Its degree of profitability also favors such stakes.

The game’s RTP can also go as high as 98.98%, which is not a bad rate. Though high rollers tend to play the game, punters may play Baccarat with a modest starting sum and end up with significant yields in the end. This may be the case especially if the Banker is the chosen bet since the Banker has a winning ratio of around 45.8%.

Despite needing a chance of luck to rake in some profits, punters can hone their craft and play smart to win big. Part of playing smart in choosing the right profit-generating game to invest in and honing the necessary skills, mindset, or attitudes related to the craft. With the right mix of luck and other factors, punters may end up reaping huge yields that will make all their time, money, and effort worth it.

