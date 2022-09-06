Sam Onyemelukwe appointed SVP, Global Business Development for TRACE

The company, which has 30 TV channels, 100+ FM & Digital radio and over 350 Million active users and viewers with presence in 180 countries, is on a mission to entertain and empower our people through Afro-urban influences.

Mr. Onyemelukwe is an media and entertainment expert and was previously the Managing Director of the West African (Nigeria and Ghana) offices of the Trace organization before his recent appointment. He will now be working across the organization’s 12 regional offices while overseeing the global business vision of Trace.

According to Samo, “My role offers me the resources and access to connect accomplished people, brands, foundations and development organizations with the trendy, youthful African audiences to educate, entertain and empower with important messages. Trace has always led the way in bringing African and Afrobeats music and culture to the world, and now we’re giving access to that vibrant audience”.

Samo who has worked actively across markets in the U.S., Nigeria and Africa is not a new name in the entertainment bay. He started his career at The Walt Disney Company in Burbank California immediately after completing his Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from The University of Southern California. After returning to The African Continent, in 2009, he joined Viacom as MTV Network, Business Development Manager, Nigeria, where he created campaigns for multinational brands such as LG, Coca Cola, and Cadbury.

Mr. Onyemelukwe acquired a master license to Trace TV in West Africa in 2011 and is widely recognized for turning Trace into a market leader in the region and the leading youth media across Africa. He has launched many popular TV channels such as Trace Naija and Trace Gospel on DSTV, and STV Music on Startimes and has developed partnerships with The African Union, DSTV (Africa’s largest Pay-TV platform) and Airtel Group.

Mr. Onyemelukwe holds an MBA and a Masters in Information Technology from Boston University.

