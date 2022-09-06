RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Sam Onyemelukwe appointed SVP, Global Business Development for TRACE

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByTRACE

Sam Onyemelukwe
Sam Onyemelukwe

Trace, the global Afro-urban broadcast and digital media company has recently appointed Sam “Samo” Onyemelukwe as the Senior Vice President of Global Business Development. This new role is to evangelize about the unique Trace media network as well as the entertainment brand’s outstanding music business, content production, e-learning and digital services.

Recommended articles

The company, which has 30 TV channels, 100+ FM & Digital radio and over 350 Million active users and viewers with presence in 180 countries, is on a mission to entertain and empower our people through Afro-urban influences.

Sam Onyemelukwe
Sam Onyemelukwe Pulse Nigeria

Mr. Onyemelukwe is an media and entertainment expert and was previously the Managing Director of the West African (Nigeria and Ghana) offices of the Trace organization before his recent appointment. He will now be working across the organization’s 12 regional offices while overseeing the global business vision of Trace.

According to Samo, “My role offers me the resources and access to connect accomplished people, brands, foundations and development organizations with the trendy, youthful African audiences to educate, entertain and empower with important messages. Trace has always led the way in bringing African and Afrobeats music and culture to the world, and now we’re giving access to that vibrant audience”.

Samo who has worked actively across markets in the U.S., Nigeria and Africa is not a new name in the entertainment bay. He started his career at The Walt Disney Company in Burbank California immediately after completing his Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from The University of Southern California. After returning to The African Continent, in 2009, he joined Viacom as MTV Network, Business Development Manager, Nigeria, where he created campaigns for multinational brands such as LG, Coca Cola, and Cadbury.

Sam Onyemelukwe
Sam Onyemelukwe Pulse Nigeria

Mr. Onyemelukwe acquired a master license to Trace TV in West Africa in 2011 and is widely recognized for turning Trace into a market leader in the region and the leading youth media across Africa. He has launched many popular TV channels such as Trace Naija and Trace Gospel on DSTV, and STV Music on Startimes and has developed partnerships with The African Union, DSTV (Africa’s largest Pay-TV platform) and Airtel Group.

Mr. Onyemelukwe holds an MBA and a Masters in Information Technology from Boston University.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByTRACE

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sam Onyemelukwe appointed SVP, Global Business Development for TRACE

Sam Onyemelukwe appointed SVP, Global Business Development for TRACE

Headies: Award shows in Africa have experienced a decline in ratings and viewership over the years. Here's why

Headies: Award shows in Africa have experienced a decline in ratings and viewership over the years. Here's why

Top 5 thriving sectors and industries to invest in Africa as the population rate rises

Top 5 thriving sectors and industries to invest in Africa as the population rate rises

Dangote Cement rewards winners in Kano, Port Harcourt Benin and other cities

Dangote Cement rewards winners in Kano, Port Harcourt Benin and other cities

UBA rewards more customers in Bumper Savings Draw

UBA rewards more customers in Bumper Savings Draw

FG suspends proposed telecoms tax

FG suspends proposed telecoms tax

Ethereum network revenue falls by $630 million indicating a 33.4% drop in Q2

Ethereum network revenue falls by $630 million indicating a 33.4% drop in Q2

VAT records 1.96% growth in Q2, hits N600.15 billion

VAT records 1.96% growth in Q2, hits N600.15 billion

World Product Day: Watch Kora employees explain Kora products

World Product Day: Watch Kora employees explain Kora products

Trending

Fidelity Bank to acquire Union Bank UK (PremiumTimes)

Fidelity Bank set to acquire Union Bank UK

Oraimo Launches Exclusive Smart Charging Technology- AniFast Series

Oraimo launches exclusive smart charging technology - AniFast Series

NGX extends bullish run, gains N85bn.

NGX extends bullish run, gains N85bn

Binance concludes crypto meetups across southern Nigeria

Binance concludes crypto meetups across southern Nigeria