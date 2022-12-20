Paul Onu seeks to change digital marketing game for businesses and influencers

The platform provides you an opportunity to cut down your social media time while upping your digital marketing game at the same time.

It is an all-in-one social media management tool that helps with content generation, creative design, scheduling posts, and driving lots of social conversations that lead to conversions.

According to Paul Onu, the founder of the platform, "Postly integrates marketing tools and features like the AI Writer, AI Art, Image Editor, Video Editor, Link Shortener and Bulk Uploader, so that you do not need to have multiple tabs open just to get the job done. The in-built AI Writer can generate Marketing copies for you 10 times faster for product descriptions, social media content, digital ads and high-converting sales funnels".

Speaking to Pulse, Onu said one feature that many still consider to be a strong value offer from Postly is its One-Click publishing, which allows users to post on multiple social media platforms with a single click.

"By linking accounts from Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, TikTok, YouTube, Google My Business and even for Reddit and Telegram groups to a single Postly dashboard, a user can post and manage all accounts from a single dashboard.

"It also allows for team collaborations on tasks. You can add as many team members and clients in separate dedicated Workspaces as you need, for free. Your team members as well as your clients will review and approve posts before publishing The possibilities are endless, and the experience is seamless.

"For entrepreneurs managing businesses this single tool will not only boost your online presence, it will also raise your brand recognition and increase conversions", he said.

He added that Postly is very affordable, and has very generous offers, even on the least package.