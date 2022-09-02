Oraimo launches exclusive smart charging technology - AniFast Series

Hence, it is no surprise that oriamo, Nigeria’s leading mobile accessory brand and recent iF International Design awardee launches this smart-charging technology into the market. Hereby, fulfilling the brand’s promise of providing its users with the best possible experience.

This technology embeds a line of power devices with advanced charging technology that are compatible with the protocol of most smartphones and devices in the market. This simply means these products provide speedy charging to smartphones regardless of the brand as well as items such as electric toothbrushes, fans and true wireless sound (TWS) accessories

As we know, the brand specializes in designing, producing and selling smart accessories, with a product range that cuts across earphones, watches and power banks. Hence, we have the amazing AniFast™️ technology embedded in several of oraimo’s products such as the 40000mAh PowerBox 400 and 27000mAh Traveller 3 Byte power banks, multi-range charger kits (Ultra speed and compact) and USB cables (USB-C, Micro USB and Lightning cables).

These products intelligently identify the fast-charging protocol of a device and deliver the speediest possible charge. This is why they have the ability to charge most smartphones and laptops to full power, within minutes.

All AniFast™️ products are also 100% safer than others as they can withstand high voltage IC—16V, high temperatures of up to 70 degrees and have the highest-grade fireproof plastic in the market. Hereby, ensuring a complete safe user experience.

With the promise to ‘Charge Anything Faster’, the AniFast™️ series puts oriamo top of its users' minds. This is coming after the launch of the Smartwatch 2 Pro which created a lot of buzz in the tech community and amongst fans as well. They also currently dominate the market with other gadgets such as earbuds (FreePods Pro, FreePods 3 & FreePods 2), earphones, Wireless Bluetooth speakers amongst others.

It is clear why oraimo is Nigeria’s leading mobile accessory brand. As they continue to go far and wide in delivering their promise of offering the best tech products so users can experience the world differently.

Shop any of the power devices via the e-shop ng.oraimo.com

Follow oraimo on social media.

---