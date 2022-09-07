Nowadays, it is not about how to send money or sell gift cards anymore. Rather, it is a question of which application to use.

The known applications come in forms and feels. Although most of them possess similar features, and are built to replicate a similar business model, users seem to care more about their experience and functionality of these applications.

Therefore, there are usually questions regarding what the best apps to perform digital financial transaction are, especially based on user experience and convenience. This article will therefore explore the new best app to sell gift cards in 2022.

Introducting ShapShap

As the years go by, technology users do not only want to test new things, they equally want to use new technology that address their problems better and differently. This is where ShapShap entirely fits in as a new Fintech App for exchange of gift cards.

The application addresses the slightest of delays that could be associated with using payment and gift card exchange apps. It skips registration stress and gets straight to business, ensuring that users sell gift cards and get their payment in less than three minutes. More so, your funds are entirely secured with strong security measures on this application. Did you just say wow?! It is easily the best pick for us as it offers quick, convenient and safe gift card sales in a somewhat all-in-one application. Fortunately, this application is available both on Android and iOS operating systems users.

How ShapShap works

How this application works is simply one of the reasons it is a top pick for cash and gift card exchange. The creator of this app seem to understand the new media users and their constraint for time as there are lot of information online to feed on than to be saddled with bogus registration responsibility on an app. Thus, he simplified the process with email integration approach. How do I mean?

To use the ShapShap application, there is no registration stress. You are only required to enter your email address to initiate a trade. Your email will therefore automatically validate your identity in the background to avoid bots and spam. In a similar way, transaction details as well as updates are sent to your email. However, you must be sure you are entering the correct email at this point.

After this is done, you will be required to enter your trade information, after which you get a sharp update. You will need less than three minutes wait to complete your transactions, and you should receive your payment almost immediately. Using this application, you can easily track the progress of your transaction with the “Check trade status” feature. If you have any problems, you don’t have to worry. The application has been made to solve the slightest of concerns you have with using other apps that serve similar purposes. You can easily speak with the contact support team via live chats and WhatsApp. Easy does it right? Maybe easy does it ShapShap.

A multicurrency exchange app

ShapShap sets no artificial limitation to your gift card exchange objectives. Thus, it ensures that you can exchange gift card for fiats in multicurrency as US Dollar, Naira and Cedis (primarily because of your catchment location). Other than this, the application allows you to exchange your gift cards for the universally acceptable cryptocurrency, bitcoin. With bitcoin in your wallet, you are certain of exchanging your funds to any other currency in which it is needed in a matter of minutes.

A lifetime trading application

Once you download ShapShap application on your phone, you will entirely need no other application for gift card for cash exchange. Of course what will the need for an alternative be when you have an all-in-one solution to your gift card transaction needs. How safe, quick and convenient the app is for use cannot be overemphasized. More importantly, the application operates 24/7 so you can trade just anytime you want. Similarly, the support center is available 24/7 to provide any form of help and support you may need in course of trading.

