ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

inDrive scales up operation in Nigeria; expands to Abuja

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByinDrive: Abuja becomes the second city in Nigeria after Lagos.

inDrive scales up operation in Nigeria; expands to Abuja
inDrive scales up operation in Nigeria; expands to Abuja

Recommended articles

A distinctive feature of the ride-hailing service is that the passenger is the first to set his budget for the trip, while drivers can accept this offer or respond with their own price.

According to the company's management, the expansion is part of a strategic move aimed at increasing the availability and accessibility of ride-hailing services to more Nigerians by offering them a fair, safe, and convenient means of transportation.

With operations in over 700 cities across 47 nations, Abuja becomes the second city in Nigeria after Lagos, where the company operates, reflecting the company's commitment to providing innovative solutions to people worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT
inDrive scales up operation in Nigeria; expands to Abuja
inDrive scales up operation in Nigeria; expands to Abuja Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the bold move, inDrive Business Development Representative in Nigeria Timothy Oladimeji explained that the expansion has become necessary in light of the growing demand for ride-hailing transportation that is more flexible, convenient, and cost-friendly.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of ride-hailing services to Abuja, Nigeria. With the increasing demand for safe, reliable, and affordable transportation in the region, we are confident that inDrive will provide unparalleled service to our riders. Our expansion to Abuja reflects our commitment to delivering innovative and fair solutions that address the transportation needs of our customers.

We look forward to serving the people of Abuja and building strong partnerships within the local community," Oladimeji said.

Speaking further, he noted that the platform's expansion in Africa aims at helping passengers access ride-hailing services at a fair price while also contributing to the growth of the gig economy in the region by providing work opportunities for the unemployed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the company is incredibly proud to offer a solution that places equal importance on the needs of passengers and drivers, all in the bid to transform the way individuals commute.

Commenting on the app's distinctive features, he explained that the app allows passengers to determine the pricing of their ride, and drivers can accept the proposed price, counter with a different offer, or ignore it entirely.

"There are no fines or fees for drivers who decline an offer, and both parties agree upon the final price. inDrive operates transparently with a maximum service charge of 10% excluding VAT, and during the initial phase of expansion to Abuja, there will be no service fee. There is also the convenience of agreeing to ride fares beforehand, without the unnecessary need for negotiation after the trip ends, and without surge pricing or rush hour fees. The app prioritizes safety for drivers and passengers with features such as passenger ratings, travel address alerts, a Safety Center with training materials, an emergency button, and a Share the Ride Route button", he added.

Explaining the mechanism of the app, he disclosed that once the passenger opens the app and enters the pickup and drop-off location, the driver who is nearby and available to take the ride would receive a notification with the passenger's pickup location and proposed fare.

"The driver can either accept the proposed fare or make a counteroffer, which the passenger can accept or reject. Once they agree to a fare, the driver picks up the passenger and completes the ride as usual. After the ride, the passenger and driver can rate each other and provide feedback to the InDriver platform to help improve the service," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

inDrive's unique peer-to-peer pricing approach has been critical to the app's popularity and success, with over 175 million downloads and recognition as the world's second most downloaded mobility app. The app's user-friendly interface enables seamless negotiations and a stress-free experience for passengers and drivers, who are empowered to agree on the ride's fare and other essential elements.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByinDrive

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

inDrive scales up operation in Nigeria; expands to Abuja

inDrive scales up operation in Nigeria; expands to Abuja

Oil and gas records the lowest insurance retention rate in Nigeria

Oil and gas records the lowest insurance retention rate in Nigeria

CWAY Group champions sustainable water management, host event to commemorate world water day

CWAY Group champions sustainable water management, host event to commemorate world water day

Top 10 African countries with the highest number of female representation in government

Top 10 African countries with the highest number of female representation in government

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris sets her sights on investment opportunities in Africa

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris sets her sights on investment opportunities in Africa

Adeleke creates desk for $618m tech fund for innovators, entrepreneurs

Adeleke creates desk for $618m tech fund for innovators, entrepreneurs

Ghana takes advantage of AfCFTA to boost trade relations with Kenya

Ghana takes advantage of AfCFTA to boost trade relations with Kenya

China's investment in Tanzania reaches $1.8 billion after 10 years

China's investment in Tanzania reaches $1.8 billion after 10 years

Soft opening of the GAC G-Style showroom & pre-sale unveiling of the all-new GS8 in Abuja

Soft opening of the GAC G-Style showroom & pre-sale unveiling of the all-new GS8 in Abuja

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CBN's ₦1 trillion cash injection claim fails to mitigate cash scarcity

CBN's ₦1 trillion cash injection claim fails to mitigate cash scarcity

Twitter: All legacy verified blue checkmarks will be removed from April 1

Twitter will remove all legacy blue checkmarks in April

E-payment drops by 44.86 per cent to ₦90.93 billion amid CBN's cashless drive

E-payment drops by 44.86 per cent to ₦90.93 billion amid CBN's cashless drive

Experts predict diaspora remittances to Nigeria may exceed $34 billion yearly (Credit: Murad Sezer/Reuters)

Experts predict diaspora remittances to Nigeria may exceed $34 billion yearly