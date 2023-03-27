inDrive scales up operation in Nigeria; expands to Abuja

A distinctive feature of the ride-hailing service is that the passenger is the first to set his budget for the trip, while drivers can accept this offer or respond with their own price.

According to the company's management, the expansion is part of a strategic move aimed at increasing the availability and accessibility of ride-hailing services to more Nigerians by offering them a fair, safe, and convenient means of transportation.

With operations in over 700 cities across 47 nations, Abuja becomes the second city in Nigeria after Lagos, where the company operates, reflecting the company's commitment to providing innovative solutions to people worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the bold move, inDrive Business Development Representative in Nigeria Timothy Oladimeji explained that the expansion has become necessary in light of the growing demand for ride-hailing transportation that is more flexible, convenient, and cost-friendly.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of ride-hailing services to Abuja, Nigeria. With the increasing demand for safe, reliable, and affordable transportation in the region, we are confident that inDrive will provide unparalleled service to our riders. Our expansion to Abuja reflects our commitment to delivering innovative and fair solutions that address the transportation needs of our customers.

We look forward to serving the people of Abuja and building strong partnerships within the local community," Oladimeji said.

Speaking further, he noted that the platform's expansion in Africa aims at helping passengers access ride-hailing services at a fair price while also contributing to the growth of the gig economy in the region by providing work opportunities for the unemployed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the company is incredibly proud to offer a solution that places equal importance on the needs of passengers and drivers, all in the bid to transform the way individuals commute.

Commenting on the app's distinctive features, he explained that the app allows passengers to determine the pricing of their ride, and drivers can accept the proposed price, counter with a different offer, or ignore it entirely.

"There are no fines or fees for drivers who decline an offer, and both parties agree upon the final price. inDrive operates transparently with a maximum service charge of 10% excluding VAT, and during the initial phase of expansion to Abuja, there will be no service fee. There is also the convenience of agreeing to ride fares beforehand, without the unnecessary need for negotiation after the trip ends, and without surge pricing or rush hour fees. The app prioritizes safety for drivers and passengers with features such as passenger ratings, travel address alerts, a Safety Center with training materials, an emergency button, and a Share the Ride Route button", he added.

Explaining the mechanism of the app, he disclosed that once the passenger opens the app and enters the pickup and drop-off location, the driver who is nearby and available to take the ride would receive a notification with the passenger's pickup location and proposed fare.

"The driver can either accept the proposed fare or make a counteroffer, which the passenger can accept or reject. Once they agree to a fare, the driver picks up the passenger and completes the ride as usual. After the ride, the passenger and driver can rate each other and provide feedback to the InDriver platform to help improve the service," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

inDrive's unique peer-to-peer pricing approach has been critical to the app's popularity and success, with over 175 million downloads and recognition as the world's second most downloaded mobility app. The app's user-friendly interface enables seamless negotiations and a stress-free experience for passengers and drivers, who are empowered to agree on the ride's fare and other essential elements.

---