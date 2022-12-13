Hennessy Hosts Lagos to its Annual Finale Concert: Hennessy Artistry: Diffraction

Themed - Diffraction, it was lights, sound and reflective mirrors as guests were thrilled in an experience centre filled with custom photo areas, VR games and so much more. The immersive experience area featured a variety of activities to keep guests engaged and pumped for what will become one the biggest social events of 2022!

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The artist line up for this year’s concert had A-list artists and global exports such as M.I, Vector, Patoranking, YoungJohn, OmahLay, Pheelz, Mayorkun, amongst others.

At the exclusive event, guests showed up pumped and ready to party in their urban casual fits. Trade partners, celebrities, industry giants, influencers and many more, gathered to celebrate the festival that was the Hennessy Artistry Finale Concert - the biggest of its kind since inception in 2009.

The first act for the night was a dance performance featuring the phenomenal dance crew, DNTMT. The main concert got underway with an alternating mix of DJ sets, delivered by DJ Consequence, DJ Crowd Kontroller, DJ Neptune & Hypemen Jerry Shaffer, DadaboyEhis & MC Fish, with an energetic performance from Pocolee.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

United in their love for music, the energy of the crowd could be felt from miles away as they all vibed and sang along to every song performed by their favourite artists. From M.I’s “Number 1” to Vector’s “Early Momo”, the engagement of the crowd was definitely one for the books. Patoranking thrilled the audience with a reverberating live band performance, leaving “Alubarika” on the lips of every single person in attendance. The show was brought to a close by the Mayor of Lagos himself with his hit single “Certified Loner”.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Hennessy Artistry Finale Concert is a global platform that brings together on stage some of the most talented acts in the region for a night of riveting performances. It is a platform that has significantly influenced the Nigerian music industry and urban culture over the years, paving the way for some of the biggest names in the Nigerian and global music industry today.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

For more information, follow @HennessyNigeria on Facebook and use #HArtistry22 to follow the conversation.

#HArtistry22

---