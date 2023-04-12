GiftCardstoNaira: The ultimate Paxful alternative for trading gift card in Nigeria

This came as a shock to users and traders in the marketplace industry of crypto and gift card trading.

The claim in the announcement reported that the exchange platform faces key staff departures and some regulatory challenges.

However, that is not the end of it all. From a few investigations, the Paxful founder – Youssef, dropped a hint behind their shutdown.

According to him, one of the reasons behind the shutdown of Paxful’s Bitcoin marketplace is a lawsuit charge against him.

He pointed out that his co-founder sued the company and also sued him. So, he’s not sure if it will come back.

Although Youssef did not give a name or point fingers, he might be referring to the co-founder (Artur Schaback), who filed a lawsuit against him at Delaware Chancery Court in January.

Well, this is part of the drama that happens in the crypto and trading world.

As the drama continues, Paxful has urged every user to withdraw their funds, and the Paxful wallet will remain open for users to withdraw their funds.

Now what next, you’re asking, right? Don’t worry. There are plenty of other options available for you.

Yes! There are other Paxful Alternatives for trading Bitcoin and Gift Cards in Nigeria.

The best Alternative among all is the GiftcardstoNaira Trading Platform.

Here on this page, I will share everything you need to know about this platform and why it is the best Alternative to Paxful.

There are many trading and exchange platforms, but GiftcardstoNaira deems fit to be our most suitable choice.

If you still need to choose an alternative to Paxful, this is for you.

You wouldn’t want to miss this; read on.

GiftCardstoNaira: Best Paxful Alternative In Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

GiftcardstoNaira is the ultimate Paxful Alternative for trading gift cards in Nigeria.

The GiftcardstoNaira platform is a popular gift card trading platform in Nigeria and Ghana.

Over the years, GiftcardstoNaira has become a household name for Gift Card traders, vendors, and buyers in Nigeria because of its credible services.

GiftcardstoNaira allows you to trade or sell gift cards for Cash and get instant Payment in Naira or Cedis.

A wide range of gift cards is available to trade on the platform, including Amazon gift cards, iTunes gift cards, Google Play gift cards, Steam gift cards, Sephora gift cards, etc.

GiftcardstoNaira offers the best gift card rates when you sell your gift cards on the platform, and Payment is instant.

You can trade your gift cards directly from the website or the mobile app, which is user-friendly and safe for everyone.

Security, customer service support, and safe transaction of funds are the utmost priority of this platform.

You can always trade on this platform without worrying about the protection of your funds.

This is one of the advantages of GiftcardstoNaira over the Paxful trading platform.

Why We Recommend GiftCardstoNaira Platform

Highest Rate.

Instant and Fast Payment.

24/7 Service Availability.

Quality Customer Support.

Smooth Transactions.

This site has proven to be trustworthy over the years as the business keeps growing geometrically with tons of sales closed.

It offers direct contact transactions, which is rare as most other websites will have you trading with a bot.

The simplicity of giftcardtonaira.com is second to none.

You can trade your gift cards directly from the mobile app for the quick and fast selling of your gift cards.

Download GiftcardstoNaira Mobile App from Google Play Store Here.

Download GiftcardstoNaira Mobile App from Apple Store Here.

GiftcardstoNaira Contact Details

Call/WhatsApp: +234 705 837 2518.

How Safe Is GiftCardsToNaira Platform?

GiftcardstoNaira is a legitimate and officially recognized platform for trading gift cards.

This exchange platform provides top-notch security via its mobile app and helps you reduce your losses.

GiftcardsToNaira offers modern security tools to help protect your account.

These include 2FA authentication and a central security structure that secures all platform layers.

This also protects you while using the platform, which its users have highly rated.

To explore all the Giftcardstonaira features, quickly create an account on GiftcardstoNaira signup page with your correct details.

Then log in, set up your account, verify your information, add your bank account, and start trading your gift cards.

Make sure to keep your account and the Giftcardstonaira login very safe.

Pros Of GiftcardstoNaira

High Rates

Instant Payment

Simple User Interface

Strong Security Framework

Good Customer Service Support.

Cons Of GiftCardstoNaira

No Buying of Gift Cards or Bitcoin

Only Cash Payment (Naira and Cedis).

How To Trade Gift Cards On GiftCardsToNaira Platform

Here is the Step-by-Step guide on How to Sell Gift Cards directly on the Mobile App.

1. Download the Giftcardstonaira Mobile App from Google Play Store or Apple Play Store.

2. Create an account and “Sign Up,” then “Login.”

3. Navigate to “Wallet” and click “Add new account” to add your bank details.

4. Go to “Dashboard” and click “Sell Gift Card” to Submit your gift card.

5. Wait for 2 minutes or less for the card to be Confirmed.

6. After Confirmation, check your Wallet for your Cash.

7. Then Withdraw to your Bank Account directly.

List of Sites like Paxful for Gift Card and Bitcoin Trading

GiftcardstoNaira

ApexPay

Ridima

Cardtonic

Prestmit

Binance

Remitano

Luno

Quidax

Yellow Card etc.

Conclusion

Paxful has served its customers through the P2P platform for many years, both in Bitcoin and Gift Card trading.

Since the company has announced the shutting down of its operations, now is the best time to choose an alternative and continue trading.

These platforms listed above are the most reliable alternative websites similar to Paxful to consider for trading your digital assets.

These Paxful alternatives have been carefully chosen and can perform better than the services provided by Paxful.

GiftcardstoNaira has all you need to make your gift card trading more efficient than Paxful.

And GiftcardstoNaira remains the best; you can try it today and start trading any gift card.

Enjoy!

