RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

First Forex trader to make a million US Dollars at 20 - Habby Forex

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByHabbyFX

First Forex trader to make a million US Dollars at 20 - Habby Forex
First Forex trader to make a million US Dollars at 20 - Habby Forex

Habby Forex is a popular Nigerian forex trader, he is considered by many in the foreign exchange trading space to be the youngest richest trader in Nigeria. He is also an ECOWAS youth ambassador. Habby Forex is the founder and CEO of Habby Forex Trading Academy, a Forex trading institution that offers both Physical and Online services like free and paid forex education and copy trading service.

Recommended articles

Habby Forex Trading Academy has its Physical locations in Lagos and Abuja both in Nigeria.

From the recent video posted on his YouTube Channel, HabbyFX shared how he made $1 Million US Dollars at the age of 20 trading forex with Infinox broker.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByHabbyFX

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NEPC leads inter-agency team to UK over Nigerian export rejects

NEPC leads inter-agency team to UK over Nigerian export rejects

First Forex trader to make a million US Dollars at 20 - Habby Forex

First Forex trader to make a million US Dollars at 20 - Habby Forex

Nigeria loses 1 oil rig, drops behind Libya and Angola in oil production

Nigeria loses 1 oil rig, drops behind Libya and Angola in oil production

Elon Musk's Starlink included as NCC approves 38 fresh internet service providers

Elon Musk's Starlink included as NCC approves 38 fresh internet service providers

Lagos listed as one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, and a top five city in Africa

Lagos listed as one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, and a top five city in Africa

5 key takeaways from Barclays' proposed expansion into the African financial sector

5 key takeaways from Barclays' proposed expansion into the African financial sector

Quickteller engages customers through Dubai Promo

Quickteller engages customers through Dubai Promo

13.21 million oil barrels worth $1.43bn lost to massive oil theft in 2022

13.21 million oil barrels worth $1.43bn lost to massive oil theft in 2022

Africa is losing 15% of its GDP to climate change despite having the lowest greenhouse emission of any continent

Africa is losing 15% of its GDP to climate change despite having the lowest greenhouse emission of any continent

Trending

Investment opportunities in Nigeria – How & where to invest money. [currentschoolnews]

Why Nigeria is still an investment destination

Nigerian exports

5 countries account for 58.55 % of Nigeria's total exports in Q2

OnePort 365

6 Nigerian tech companies attract over $161 million funding in Q2 2022

Nigeria's oil output drops to record low

Nigeria’s oil output drops to record low