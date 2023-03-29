Experts set for Doing Business in Nigeria Conference 2023

The Convener of the programme is the Managing Partner of Maurice Xandra Solutions, Linda Uneze who has been championing the support and growth of start-ups. To enable and promote entrepreneurship and support business sustainability, this year’s edition will focus on the theme ‘Business Unusual: Breaking Barriers’.

According to Uneze, the future of doing business in Nigeria lies in the ability of start-ups to decipher ways to promote and sustain their businesses to attain set goals. This was one of the reasons that gave birth to DBNC. Some businesses in Nigeria are facing limitations that are threatening their sustainability and for a business to live above its challenges, it must break itself from such limitations. This can only be achieved by seeking ways to conquer the challenge.

Attendees of the ‘Doing Business in Nigeria Conference’ will not only get solutions to pending issues in their businesses but will also be taught ways to handle their businesses in an unusual and innovative way. This is why the conference is loaded with experienced business leaders who will take the attendees through several areas that will help them to break barriers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Different speakers have been lined up for the different sessions. The topics on focus are ‘Diversification of the Nigerian Economy, ‘Business Resilience in Turbulent Times, ‘Security as a Yardstick of a Nation’s Attractiveness for Business’ and “Leveraging emerging technologies to improve SME productivity”

It is common knowledge that the security challenge in the country has become a cause for alarm over the years. Nevertheless, it has not stopped some businesses from prospering. For businesses who are finding it tough to scale through the tough times, the conference will proffer solutions to manoeuvre this menace.

In addition, the conference will enlighten attendees on how to stay resilient, conquer limitations, and take advantage of opportunities. It has been said that there are opportunities everywhere. However, the opportunities come with its own challenges and it takes one with the foresight to capitalise on the opportunities as has been observed in the journey of the speakers:

This year, four businesses will be selected to pitch live to a panel of judges to get a grant. This is geared towards supporting small businesses and promoting job creation. Registration to attend the event is ongoing via https://doingbusinessinnigeriaconference.net

For more information or enquiries on sponsorship, please call 0904 931 3488 or send an email to info@doingbusinessinnigeriaconference.net.

ADVERTISEMENT

---