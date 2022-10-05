Elon Musk reinitiates deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion

As of April 2022, a filing from SEC had revealed Musk owned 73,486,938 shares of Twitter, which represents a 9.2% passive stake in the company. This made him the largest outside shareholder in the social media stock.

He had further made a move to purchase the app as former Twitter boss, Jack Dorsey announced plans to step down as CEO of the social media company.

In a dramatic turn, Musk had reneged on his promise and terminated the $44 billion deal.

Giving reasons for his sudden turnaround, Musk accused the app of using Twitter bots claiming also, that the company didn’t give him the information he needed to evaluate the deal.

Twitter had gone ahead to file a lawsuit against Musk in July for refusing to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders. Musk also had escalated the issue by countersuing Twitter though details of the suit were kept confidential.