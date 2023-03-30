The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Elon Musk dethrones Obama as the most followed individual on Twitter

Solomon Ekanem

Elon Musk has dethroned the ex-US President, Barack Obama as the most followed individual on Twitter.

Elon Musk dethrones Obama as the most followed individual on Twitter
Elon Musk dethrones Obama as the most followed individual on Twitter

Recommended articles

The Twitter audit report obtained from traffic analysis and audit website, Speakrj showed that Elon Musk’s account was created on June 2, 2009, while Barack Obama's account was created on March 5, 2007.

Following closely behind Obama and Musk is musician, Justin Bieber, the third most-followed individual with 113,307,820 million followers.

Other individuals with the most followers include Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Cristiano Ronaldo, Donald J. Trump, and Lady Gaga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before now, the ex-US President had been the most followed individual on Twitter for some years before Musk took over the lead with just about 27,357 followers.

As of December 2022, Elon musk with 120,926,580 followers on Twitter lagged behind Obama who had already crossed the 133 million mark.

Speakrj also revealed that as of January 2021, Obama had 128,733,873 followers thus solidifying his position as the most followed man for close to two years until he was toppled by Elon Musk.

Undoubtedly, Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has made a lot of input to the growth of his followers on the platform.

His popularity on the platform soared in June 2022 when news filtered in that the billionaire businessman had set his sights on buying over Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the period, Musk crossed the 100 million follower mark on Twitter thus becoming the sixth person on the platform to reach a nine-digit follower count.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s ports in Lagos receives 4000 ships annually

Nigeria’s ports in Lagos receives 4000 ships annually

Oil marketers demand official FX rate from FG to ease petroleum importation

Oil marketers demand official FX rate from FG to ease petroleum importation

Elon Musk dethrones Obama as the most followed individual on Twitter

Elon Musk dethrones Obama as the most followed individual on Twitter

Kenya’s economic forecast takes a dip

Kenya’s economic forecast takes a dip

Air Tanzania records a loss in the billions despite the growth in the country’s aviation sector

Air Tanzania records a loss in the billions despite the growth in the country’s aviation sector

Glover celebrates 2nd anniversary with CSR initiative

Glover celebrates 2nd anniversary with CSR initiative

Black Hats are becoming the biggest threats to Nigeria’s budding digital economy

Black Hats are becoming the biggest threats to Nigeria’s budding digital economy

Naira gains, exchanges ₦461.24 against dollar

Naira gains, exchanges ₦461.24 against dollar

Kenya continues to show other African countries the blueprint for intercontinental trade

Kenya continues to show other African countries the blueprint for intercontinental trade

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banks increase daily cash withdrawal limit from ₦80,000- ₦100,000 for customers

Banks increase daily cash withdrawal limit from ₦80,000- ₦100,000 for customers

Twitter: All legacy verified blue checkmarks will be removed from April 1

Twitter will remove all legacy blue checkmarks in April

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

Naira drops to ₦‎461.50 against dollar

Google introduces 'Perspective' feature to aid fact-checking in search results (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Google introduces 'Perspective' feature to aid fact-checking in search results