Elon Musk dethrones Obama as the most followed individual on Twitter

The Twitter audit report obtained from traffic analysis and audit website, Speakrj showed that Elon Musk’s account was created on June 2, 2009, while Barack Obama's account was created on March 5, 2007.

Following closely behind Obama and Musk is musician, Justin Bieber, the third most-followed individual with 113,307,820 million followers.

Other individuals with the most followers include Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Cristiano Ronaldo, Donald J. Trump, and Lady Gaga.

Before now, the ex-US President had been the most followed individual on Twitter for some years before Musk took over the lead with just about 27,357 followers.

As of December 2022, Elon musk with 120,926,580 followers on Twitter lagged behind Obama who had already crossed the 133 million mark.

Speakrj also revealed that as of January 2021, Obama had 128,733,873 followers thus solidifying his position as the most followed man for close to two years until he was toppled by Elon Musk.

Undoubtedly, Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has made a lot of input to the growth of his followers on the platform.

His popularity on the platform soared in June 2022 when news filtered in that the billionaire businessman had set his sights on buying over Twitter.

