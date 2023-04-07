Confam Collabo: Seven-Up Bottling Company partners with Eat'n'Go, promising customers 100% refreshment

Under the collaboration, SBC will make available its renowned beverages, including Pepsi, 7Up, Mirinda, Teem, Mountain Dew, Rockstar Energy Drink, Lipton Ice Tea, Supa Komando Energy Drink, H2Oh, and Aquafina premium drinking water, to customers across over 175 Eat’N’Go outlets across Nigeria, starting from Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Speaking on the partnership, the General Manager, Marketing SBC, Segun Ogunleye said SBC is excited about this Collabo because the brand’s signature drinks will perfectly compliment the delicious menu offerings at Eat’N’Go outlets, giving customers better value, more refreshment flavor choices, leading to 100% wholesome experience.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

“With this partnership, customers will continue to experience Confam enjoyment from the combination of Domino’s Pizza and Pepsi as well as other refreshing food, drinks and treat combos with Coldstone and Pinkberry.

Definitely, this collaboration between these renowned consumer-centric brands will give Nigerians value, more refreshment and nutrition. This is indeed the Confam Collabo we have all been waiting for”. - Ogunleye said

Confirming the collaboration, the Chief Executive Officer of Eat‘N’Go Africa, Mr. Patrick McMichael, said the partnership solidifies the company’s status in the QSR market, and will improve customers’ experience at its outlets across the country.

“As an organization, Eat’N’Go is driven by the passion to give customers the best flavour choices and best products, hence, we continuously explore innovative ways to keep improving on our menu offerings. This Confam Collabo is a testament to our appetite to continue to focus on our customers.”

About Eat’N’Go

ADVERTISEMENT

Eat’N’Go is Africa’s master franchisee for the Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt brands in Nigeria. Renowned for being a master deliverer of high-quality food & services, Eat’N’Go has established over 200 stores across Africa. The company continues to expand its presence in key markets by focusing company goals with new strategic development goals and has a target to increase its footprints across the markets in which the group operates. Eat’N’Go is dedicated to bringing the best global food brands and concepts to Nigeria and Africa at large.

About Seven Up Bottling Company

Seven-Up Bottling Company Ltd is a leading soft drinks manufacturer headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. Its range of products includes Pepsi, 7Up, Mirinda, Teem, Mountain dew, Rockstar Energy Drink, Lipton Ice Tea, Supa Komando Energy Drink, H2Oh and Aquafina premium drinking water.

---