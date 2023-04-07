The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Confam Collabo: Seven-Up Bottling Company partners with Eat'n'Go, promising customers 100% refreshment

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByEat'n'GoXSBC: The partnership is meant or provide more refreshment flavor choices, leading to 100% wholesome experience.

Confam Collabo: Seven-Up Bottling Company partners with Eat'n'Go, promising customers 100% refreshment
Confam Collabo: Seven-Up Bottling Company partners with Eat'n'Go, promising customers 100% refreshment

Recommended articles

Under the collaboration, SBC will make available its renowned beverages, including Pepsi, 7Up, Mirinda, Teem, Mountain Dew, Rockstar Energy Drink, Lipton Ice Tea, Supa Komando Energy Drink, H2Oh, and Aquafina premium drinking water, to customers across over 175 Eat’N’Go outlets across Nigeria, starting from Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Speaking on the partnership, the General Manager, Marketing SBC, Segun Ogunleye said SBC is excited about this Collabo because the brand’s signature drinks will perfectly compliment the delicious menu offerings at Eat’N’Go outlets, giving customers better value, more refreshment flavor choices, leading to 100% wholesome experience.

Confam Collabo: Seven-Up Bottling Company partners with Eat'n'Go, promising customers 100% refreshment
Confam Collabo: Seven-Up Bottling Company partners with Eat'n'Go, promising customers 100% refreshment Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

“With this partnership, customers will continue to experience Confam enjoyment from the combination of Domino’s Pizza and Pepsi as well as other refreshing food, drinks and treat combos with Coldstone and Pinkberry.

Definitely, this collaboration between these renowned consumer-centric brands will give Nigerians value, more refreshment and nutrition. This is indeed the Confam Collabo we have all been waiting for”. - Ogunleye said

Confirming the collaboration, the Chief Executive Officer of Eat‘N’Go Africa, Mr. Patrick McMichael, said the partnership solidifies the company’s status in the QSR market, and will improve customers’ experience at its outlets across the country.

“As an organization, Eat’N’Go is driven by the passion to give customers the best flavour choices and best products, hence, we continuously explore innovative ways to keep improving on our menu offerings. This Confam Collabo is a testament to our appetite to continue to focus on our customers.”

About Eat’N’Go

ADVERTISEMENT

Eat’N’Go is Africa’s master franchisee for the Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt brands in Nigeria. Renowned for being a master deliverer of high-quality food & services, Eat’N’Go has established over 200 stores across Africa. The company continues to expand its presence in key markets by focusing company goals with new strategic development goals and has a target to increase its footprints across the markets in which the group operates. Eat’N’Go is dedicated to bringing the best global food brands and concepts to Nigeria and Africa at large.

About Seven Up Bottling Company

Seven-Up Bottling Company Ltd is a leading soft drinks manufacturer headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. Its range of products includes Pepsi, 7Up, Mirinda, Teem, Mountain dew, Rockstar Energy Drink, Lipton Ice Tea, Supa Komando Energy Drink, H2Oh and Aquafina premium drinking water.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByEat'n'GoXSBC

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Confam Collabo: Seven-Up Bottling Company partners with Eat'n'Go, promising customers 100% refreshment

Confam Collabo: Seven-Up Bottling Company partners with Eat'n'Go, promising customers 100% refreshment

Top 5 African countries with the worst debt crises in 2023

Top 5 African countries with the worst debt crises in 2023

The World Bank has approved a grant of $150 million to help Chad combat flood risks

The World Bank has approved a grant of $150 million to help Chad combat flood risks

Naira appreciates marginally against dollar

Naira appreciates marginally against dollar

Empowering Nigeria’s tech-savvy entrepreneurs

Empowering Nigeria’s tech-savvy entrepreneurs

TECNO's Phantom V Fold launch: An unforgettable experience with celebrities and tech influencers

TECNO's Phantom V Fold launch: An unforgettable experience with celebrities and tech influencers

The Kenyan and Rwandan governments join forces for the sake of their youths

The Kenyan and Rwandan governments join forces for the sake of their youths

Senate indicts NNPCL for non-disclosure of crude oil supplies worth ₦102 billion

Senate indicts NNPCL for non-disclosure of crude oil supplies worth ₦102 billion

The International Monetary Fund and Zambia are on the cusp of a US$188 million agreement

The International Monetary Fund and Zambia are on the cusp of a US$188 million agreement

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote retains richest African title on Forbes billionaires list 2023

Beverages (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria News)

Manufacturers hail as FG suspend proposed ₦10 excise duty charge on beverages

NBS

Nigeria’s total public debt stock hits ₦‎46.25trn in Q4 2022 – NBS

Senate indicts NNPCL for non-disclosure of crude oil supplies worth ₦102 billion

Senate indicts NNPCL for non-disclosure of crude oil supplies worth ₦102 billion