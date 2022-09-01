RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Binance concludes crypto meetups across southern Nigeria

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByBinance

Binance concludes crypto meetups across southern Nigeria
Binance concludes crypto meetups across southern Nigeria

Education and community are integral to driving crypto adoption for Nigerians and Africans as a whole. With a mission to increase crypto literacy in Southern Nigeria, Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, in August 2022, hosted community meetups across 3 cities in the region.

Recommended articles

From August 20 to August 24, 2022, Binance hosted the Southern meetups in Rivers, Akwa-Ibom and Delta states respectively. During the meetups, the company held lectures, Q&A sessions and engaging activities for attendees with keen interests in blockchain technology. Users were excited to learn more about the financial freedom that comes with the blockchain and its use cases across Africa and globally. There were also live NFT quizzes which allowed members of the community to share their NFT experiences with enthusiasts in the region.

Binance concludes crypto meetups across southern Nigeria
Binance concludes crypto meetups across southern Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

With over 11 hours of community conversations and 800+ participants in the Binance Southern meetups, events such as these have the potential to democratise and deepen crypto adoption and accessibility for millions of Nigerians. Binance community meetups continue to foster education, greater interaction and engagement with crypto by ensuring members of the community are well equipped with all the right information they need for financial freedom.

Overall, Binance’s focus on education and community has aided in empowering Nigerians by showing them real world use cases of crypto and enabling them to begin adopting the technology. This is even more important today, in a post-pandemic world plagued by economic downturn and rising inflation. As blockchain technology continues to revolutionise economies, Binance is ensuring Nigerians have access to fundamental resources that will inevitably help them succeed.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByBinance

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Out There Media and MTN Nigeria bring RCS to market, achieving outstanding results for mega-brands’ campaigns

Out There Media and MTN Nigeria bring RCS to market, achieving outstanding results for mega-brands’ campaigns

Binance concludes crypto meetups across southern Nigeria

Binance concludes crypto meetups across southern Nigeria

Equity market rebounds, indices gain by 0.39%

Equity market rebounds, indices gain by 0.39%

Why Buhari deserves more accolades for 3.50 % GDP growth - BMO

Why Buhari deserves more accolades for 3.50 % GDP growth - BMO

Africa losing $88.6bn to illicit financial flow annually - Group

Africa losing $88.6bn to illicit financial flow annually - Group

Elumelu, others seek more investments in digital infrastructure

Elumelu, others seek more investments in digital infrastructure

How to make money investing in cryptos

How to make money investing in cryptos

N19bn debt: We're not criminals - Domestic Airline operators reply FG

N19bn debt: We're not criminals - Domestic Airline operators reply FG

Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection

Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection

Trending

MTN-5G

MTN set to test 5G technology in 7 Nigerian cities

Fidelity Bank to acquire Union Bank UK (PremiumTimes)

Fidelity Bank set to acquire Union Bank UK

Central Bank of Nigeria

CBN makes strong case for economic diversification

Revenue

Federation account revenue increases by 3.28 % to N1.26 trillion