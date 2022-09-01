Binance concludes crypto meetups across southern Nigeria

From August 20 to August 24, 2022, Binance hosted the Southern meetups in Rivers, Akwa-Ibom and Delta states respectively. During the meetups, the company held lectures, Q&A sessions and engaging activities for attendees with keen interests in blockchain technology. Users were excited to learn more about the financial freedom that comes with the blockchain and its use cases across Africa and globally. There were also live NFT quizzes which allowed members of the community to share their NFT experiences with enthusiasts in the region.

Pulse Nigeria

With over 11 hours of community conversations and 800+ participants in the Binance Southern meetups, events such as these have the potential to democratise and deepen crypto adoption and accessibility for millions of Nigerians. Binance community meetups continue to foster education, greater interaction and engagement with crypto by ensuring members of the community are well equipped with all the right information they need for financial freedom.

Overall, Binance’s focus on education and community has aided in empowering Nigerians by showing them real world use cases of crypto and enabling them to begin adopting the technology. This is even more important today, in a post-pandemic world plagued by economic downturn and rising inflation. As blockchain technology continues to revolutionise economies, Binance is ensuring Nigerians have access to fundamental resources that will inevitably help them succeed.

