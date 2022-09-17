RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Aviation: FG, airline operators disagree over remittance of $464 million trapped funds

Solomon Ekanem

The crisis currently rocking the aviation industry may still linger for a while as some airline operators have called out the Federal Government for reneging on its earlier promise to remit funds owed to some foreign airlines.

Aviation: FG, airline operators disagree over remittance of $464 million trapped funds
Aviation: FG, airline operators disagree over remittance of $464 million trapped funds

Recall the aviation industry some months ago, almost downed tools over the inability of the FG to release some of the ‘trapped funds’ owned by some foreign airline companies which amounted to about $464 million.

Recommended articles

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) then announced it had approved the payment of some of the trapped funds to the foreign airline operators.

After the announcement, more revelations have shown that some of the airlines are yet to receive these funds, a development which has further caused hardship on passengers as Nigerian travelers have continued to face the hardship of buying costlier plane tickets when compared to other countries.

According to Susan Akporiaye, the President of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA), the FG was not being transparent with the remittance as some foreign carriers have received just a part of the stranded funds.

Akporiaye added “Information reaching us is that out of the 50 per cent of funds released, the airlines have just received only 25 per cent. Some have not even gotten at all. Even the ones that have the 25 per cent are even paid short of their expectations”

The implication of this is that Nigerians have been made to purchase an average six-hour Economy Class ticket for between N1.5 to N2.2 million. The Business Class variant sells at an average of N4 to N5 million – an amount which has spiked by over 200 percent of the rate sold in other parts of the world.

Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema also corroborated this ticket price disparity with Nigerian travellers recently during an interview with Channels TV.

Onyema accused the foreign airlines of not honoring the Bilateral trade agreement signed by participating countries by refusing to grant Nigerian airlines the same landing frequency Nigeria is granting the foreign airlines.

He also mentioned that a trip from Johannesburg, South Africa to London which is a nine-hour flight, cost less than a six-hour trip from Nigeria to London.

The operators went ahead to call on the FG to engage the foreign airlines, acknowledge the problems on ground and also have plans to resolve them.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Imported food inflation rises to 17.9% as agricultural imports hit N907.8 billion in H1, 2022

Imported food inflation rises to 17.9% as agricultural imports hit N907.8 billion in H1, 2022

Aviation: FG, airline operators disagree over remittance of $464 million trapped funds

Aviation: FG, airline operators disagree over remittance of $464 million trapped funds

The Ugandan Government and the European Union butt, as Uganda accuses the EU of economic racism

The Ugandan Government and the European Union butt, as Uganda accuses the EU of economic racism

Carbon celebrates anniversary with a promise to transform banking in Nigeria

Carbon celebrates anniversary with a promise to transform banking in Nigeria

56% of Nigeria’s arable land remains unexploited, says Minister

56% of Nigeria’s arable land remains unexploited, says Minister

Retail price for petrol stood at N189.46 in August 2022 — NBS

Retail price for petrol stood at N189.46 in August 2022 — NBS

Stock market decreases further by 0.13%

Stock market decreases further by 0.13%

Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania come together to combat a common enemy

Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania come together to combat a common enemy

5 Ways to effectively solve the current food crises in Africa

5 Ways to effectively solve the current food crises in Africa

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Investment opportunities in Nigeria – How & where to invest money. [currentschoolnews]

Why Nigeria is still an investment destination

Elon Musk.

Elon Musk's Starlink included as NCC approves 38 fresh internet service providers

Nigerian exports

5 countries account for 58.55 % of Nigeria's total exports in Q2

Nigeria loses 1 oil rig, drops behind Libya, Angola in oil production

Nigeria loses 1 oil rig, drops behind Libya and Angola in oil production