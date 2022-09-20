13 banks benefit from CBN's increase in MPR, generate N2.04 trillion in H1 2022

In a bid to respond to global economic changes, the CBN had, in league with other African economies, further agreed to raise the MPR benchmark rate to curb inflationary pressures.

This decision was ratified in July 2022 as the MPR was again, moved to 14 percent.

According to a report by THISDAY, the sum of N1.37 trillion was generated by the 13 banks from interest on loans and advances to customers in H1 2022. This figure was pegged at N1.09trillion in H1 2021.

The banks in this report include United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Zenith Bank Plc, Access Holdings Plc, FBN Holdings, and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI).

Others are: Guaranty Trust Holdings Plc, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, FCMB Group Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, Wema Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc.

It was also noted that the prime lending rate had surged to 12.29 percent in June making it the highest recorded so far in 17 months.

On the other hand, the maximum lending rate rather took a dip as it dropped from 27.65 percent in January to 27.61 percent in June 2022.