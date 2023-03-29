LiveVivid with stunning design and impressive features: Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Series launch had all the fun and more.

The atmosphere was electric, with an impeccable dance crew setting the tone for the night's activities, while the host was on ground to engage the guests in witty conversations and update them on proceedings of the event.

The brand used the opportunity to reiterate to the audience, the company's commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality products that meet the needs of their customers.

Just after the insightful presentations from the brand representatives, it was time for the main event - the unveiling of Redmi Note 12 Series, and on-stage came Xiaomi’s Country Manager accompanied by the distinguished heads of the brand’s key partners in Nigeria. As Redmi Note 12 Series were revealed, there was a palpable sense of excitement in the air. The phones were beautifully designed, with sleek, modern lines and stunning displays that were sure to turn heads.

Some other highlights of the night included Alex Unusual's presentation about her experience using Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and how the device just easily fit into her everyday life due to its very relatable but stunning features.

She spoke about the incredible camera, which allowed her to take stunning photos and videos, as well as the fast charge feature that allowed her to charge the phone from zero to hundred in just 19 minutes. Alex also praised the phone's stunning display and long-lasting battery life, making it an ideal choice for anyone who needs a reliable smartphone that can keep up with their busy lifestyle.

The event ended with another highlight as Superstar musical artiste and self-acclaimed “Young Fela”, Bad Boy Timz stormed the stage and thrilled the audience with his music, making sure everyone was in high spirits just as the thrilling event came to an end.

Overall, the launch of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Series was a huge success. With plenty of entertainment, the well-organized event ushered into the Nigerian market, a set of new devices that has been met with widespread excitement and anticipation.

Redmi Note 12 series was designed to meet the needs of consumers who demand high performance, advanced features, and excellent value for money. Comprising of two models: Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, both devices are immediately available at authorized retail outlets nationwide. Prices for Redmi Note 12 starts at ₦116,900, while Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G currently sells at a recommended retail price of ₦279,000.

Both Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 are available at Xiaomi Exclusive store in computer village Ikeja and all retail stores of Slot, 3C Hub, Finet, Pointek, and Raya nationwide. It’s time to grab yours and get ready to live vivid.

